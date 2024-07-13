Stefflon Don has finally opened up on the kind of relationship she shares with Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy

The rapper was a guest on Nando Leaks.com where she spoke about her love life and her future plan regarding marriage

Stefflon Don also disclosed that Burna Boy wrote a song for her as she gushed over their relationship

British Jamaican rapper and singer Stepahine Victoria Allen, professionally known as Stefflon Don, has finally unveiled her lover amid rumour of dating Afrobeat singer, Burna Boy.

In an interview with Nando Leaks.com, the singer, who got a car gift from the 'Last Last' crooner said that she was dating Burna Boy.

According to her, she loves deep affection and would like to get married.

Stefflon Don talks about music

Speaking about her lover's music, Stefflon Don said that Burna Boy had composed a song for her before. She added that the song was all about her.

When asked how she met the music act, she declined giving a response. According to her, she has granted several interviews and revealed how they both met.

Below is the video:

Reactions trail what Stefflon Don said about Burna Boy

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans about the rapper's interview. Here are some of the comments below:

Stefflon Don speaks about Jada Kingdom

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the British rapper and singer had broken silence on her beef with Jada Kingdom.

Both ladies had traded shots at one another with a diss track, and it was alleged that it was because of Burna Boy.

In an interview with GRM Daily, Stefflon said the beef was over and done with, and she wished her the best.

