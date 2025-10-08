VeryDarkMan has responded to a man who accused him of destroying Igbo businesses over his recent visit to China

The social media critic fired back at the Igbo man and shared the reason behind his trip to China

Legit.ng reported that the man argued that VeryDarkMan's move was exposing trade secrets many Igbo businessmen rely on to survive in China

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has broken his silence after being called out by an Igbo man identified as Tochukwu Harrison Mmaduboallor over his recent visit to China.

Legit.ng reported that Tochukwu, accused VeryDarkMan of harming the businesses of Igbo men in China.

Tochukwu made the comment after VeryDarkMan shared clips of himself touring several companies in China, expressing his intention to bridge the gap between Chinese manufacturers and Nigerian consumers.

However, Tochukwu argued that VeryDarkMan was exposing trade secrets many Igbo businessmen rely on to survive in China.

"Business is all about secrecy," he said in a viral video that ignited reactions on social media.

VeryDarkMan breaks silence

The critic disclosed that his meeting with Chinese manufacturers was born out of his desire to encourage people in Nigeria and Africa to go into business.

VeryDarkMan argued that he never mentioned Igbo or any tribe in his videos, adding that he wanted to move his influence from social media into reality.

"Very selfish, it just made me see, do Nigerians really want Nigeria to grow? Because this is the same mentality wey never let us get light."

"I am just opening eyes for people to do business. I don't have plans to spoil anybody's business; the sky is too big for everybody to fly," he said in part.

In a caption of the video, VeryDarkMan wrote,

"The problem of Nigeria is not only the government, as you can see, the mindset of the average man lacks togetherness."

The video of VeryDarkMan's response to the Igbo man over his trip to China is below:

Netizens react to VeryDarkMan's response

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some netizens applauded the social media critic. Read them below:

Sunny White wrote:

"Waga G is on his own here o. We Igboo never made him an advocate."

The Richdady said:

"Is business for only Igbo men? Omoh thank for Verydarman ooo I’m happy to join Ratels movement. Hello ratels am I welcome to the family?"

Diogo lifestyle reacted:

"He won use VDM get better engagement see his nose like mountain The guy really resemble that bird abii na fowl sef."

Michael Daniel commented:

"This guy no well check am well u go see say colos dey control am... He must be related to Phyna."

Uduagbon Areguamen said:

"Na only igbo people get Business? Ode."

