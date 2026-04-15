Davido has shared a moment he regrets from before he got married to his wife, Chioma, while granting an interview

In a video making the rounds online, the singer stated that he regrets that moment because the person involved is an amazing person

Fans gushed over what he said and the name he called his wife, as they shared their takes on his marriage

Nigerian singer Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, has opened up about a moment he did not live up to expectations as a man.

In a video making the rounds online, he granted an interview where he spoke about his past and his marriage to his wife, Chioma.

Reactions as Davido opens up on time he disappointed himself before marriage. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

According to him, he disappointed himself sometime before he got married. The singer had his lavish white wedding in Miami last year, while his traditional marriage to Chioma took place in 2024.

Davido explained that it was a time he had a rift with Chioma, and they were not married then. He said he did not handle it well and felt disappointed about his behaviour at that time.

Davido shares more about wife

Sharing more, the Awuke crooner noted that he felt bad about the situation because Chioma is an amazing person and did not deserve what happened.

The music star added that he was able to correct his mistake.

Davido speaks glowingly about his wife during interview. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Fans share their take on Davido’s interview

Reacting, fans of the music star praised him for the way he kept referring to Chioma as his wife. They added that his words showed that he truly loved her. A few others said they loved how he openly gushed over his wife.

This is not the first time Davido has spoken highly of Chioma in an interview. A week ago, he shared how she treats his domestic staff. Speaking on a podcast, Davido said his wife does not discriminate among his staff.

He added that she gives them what he eats at home, noting that is how he was raised.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Davido's speech

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by Davido. Here are comments below:

@ kim_goretti reacted:

"My wife this my wife that every single time my wife I love how he loves Chioma.

@edithokoye0096 commented:

"That period became Sophia's only credits to having a relationship with Davido. Before then, it was a one night stand."

@christie_augustine8 wrote:

"Chioma,chioma chioma! or my wife my wife my wife, the only girl he loved genuinely."

@ijay4real2019 said:

"A man that loves his wife."

@mariam_cute_mariam shared:

"Super proud of his wife."

Davido and wife party after 5ive's party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Davido and his beloved wife, Chioma Adeleke, were seen having a great time after the singer dropped his 5ive album.

The singer had dropped his most anticipated album, and the success of some of the songs went viral.

Chioma caught the attention of her fans after she was seen smiling and waving at them.

Source: Legit.ng