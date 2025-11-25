A video of Burna Boy's show at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, has surfaced online

The music star recently started his tour, and one of his shows took place at the renowned venue on November 22

In the clip, many seats were empty, and it was rumoured that the singer only sold 2,000 tickets

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, continues to trend as a video of his recent show in the US surfaced online.

The music star, who has been facing backlash for sending a female fan away from his show, began his tour a few days ago.

Source: Instagram

He performed at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on November 22, and footage of the turnout has made its way online.

In the clip, the concert venue appeared sparsely filled. It was alleged that Burna Boy only sold 2,000 tickets for the 18,000-seat arena.

Video of lady sleeping at Burna Boy's show

In the recording, a lady was seen peacefully sleeping while Burna Boy performed on stage.

Empty seats surrounded her, with rows of seats beside and in front of her completely vacant.

A few people were sitting far from her, watching the show. Despite the noise and music, the lady appeared unperturbed by the happenings on stage.

Fans react to video of sleeping lady

Fans reacted to the video, noting that if the lady had been sitting in the front row, Burna Boy would likely have sent her home for "disturbing" his show with her sleep, just as he did to a lady who lost her child a few weeks ago.

This video comes amid ongoing criticism of the music star's unruly attitude towards his fans at his shows.

An older video also resurfaced online, showing Burna Boy refunding a fan and telling them to leave. In that clip, Burna Boy is heard telling another fan that he should be taken to the back because his face was “discouraging” him.

How fans reacted to video of Burna Boy's concert

Legit.ng complied the reactions of fans to the video of the music star at his concert. Here are comments below:

@paradisesecrets_xoxo commented:

"She wasn’t in front row that’s why, someone call burns boy to her."

@ohwobenokevwe reacted:

"When u pretend to be sleeping in such noises."

@felix.ayele shared:

"Is it by force for people to show up all the time? What kind of hypocrisy is that? a man is always another man's problems and his downfall"

Burna Boy spends N83million at club

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a video of Burna Boy lavishing money at a club surfaced online. The receipt for the items the music star purchased while visiting a club abroad with some people stirred debate.

The post revealed that he bought drinks, smoked a pipe, enjoyed seafood, chicken spiral, jollof rice, and a variety of other items. Financial adviser GehGeh reacted after seeing the amount the singer spent.

Source: Legit.ng