An old video of how Burna Boy treated a fan during his concert has surfaced online amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the singer

The music star has been facing backlash for sending a female fan, who was sleeping at his concert, home

In the clip, he refunded her transport fare and gave strict instructions to security regarding her

It seems fans have still not forgiven Nigerian singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy.

The Last Last crooner has been facing criticism since he sent a female fan and her companion home because she was sleeping at his concert.

Fans share take about Burna Boy as an old video of his behaviour towards fan trends. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The lady had opened up about losing a child and was in the process of getting over the experience when she was taken to Burna Boy’s show.

While his colleague, Olamide, was staging his own show and paused to attend to a sick fan, many compared Olamide's actions to what Burna Boy did to his fan.

In a video making the rounds, Burna Boy is seen refunding the fan and instructing the person to go back home.

Burna Boy gives security instructions about fan

In the recording, the music star also tells security to remove the man after refunding him.

He then points to another person in the crowd, asking, "What is he doing at my concert?" .

Burna Boy continues to trend over his attitude. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

After receiving a satisfactory answer, he moves on. Burna Boy then gestures to another individual, instructing security to take him to the back, stating that the man's behavior wasn't encouraging and that the front section was for his die-hard fans.

The City Boy crooner went on to rant that he wasn’t at the venue to play, but was there for business. He also emphasized that he was performing from the bottom of his heart.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Burna Boy's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the old video of the music star and the way he behaved to his fans. They labelled him as proud and blamed the people who went to his concert.

A few noted that the man he sent home used his money to but bis disgrace. Here are comments below:

@royaldivalee shared:

"Like I always say, his fans who keep buying tickets to his show don’t have respect for themselves."

@dbenjamins_aesthetics commented:

"I never liked him anyways so m not disappointed, gutter behavior."

@chinomso___ reacted:

"Hmm, God no go let me use my money buy disgrace oo."

@chixonnexus said:

"So he chooses people that would be on his show."

@debbscott_chantel shared:

"If you can’t vibe stay at home. your energy is needed at a concert. He is simply saying enjoy life."

Daniel Regha rips into Burna Boy's new album

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial critic Daniel Regha reviewed Burna Boy's latest album. The singer dropped his latest album, titled No Sign of Weakness, on Friday, July 11, 2025.

While fans were still digesting the body of work and industry colleagues hailed the project, Regha came forward with a no-holds-barred review that has caused intense debate across music spaces.

Source: Legit.ng