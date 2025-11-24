A video has shown how skit maker Peller was treated at Olamide's show in London, as he was seen getting angry

In the clip, the security guard told him that he didn’t care who he was while sending him and his manager away

Olamide later reacted after seeing the video and sent a message to the skit maker

Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat was embarrassed with his manager at Olamide Adedeji’s show in the UK.

The music star organised a show attended by many fans, and Peller also graced the concert.

Fans react as Peller gets chased from Olamide's concert. Photo credit@peller089/@olamide

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds, Peller was seen being walked out by a security guard who blocked the path and refused to let Peller and his manager pass.

In the clip, Peller was heard angrily reacting to what the security guard did, telling him to calm down and adding that he wasn’t there to fight.

The streamer was seen walking away with his manager, continuing to rant and telling the security guard to go and fight with his mates instead.

The security guard was heard telling Peller that it didn’t matter who he was; he had to leave the road.

Olamide reacts to video of Peller’s embarrassment

Peller trends amid video of being chased out by security man. Photo credit@peller089

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the video, Olamide sent a message to Peller, which also surfaced online. He began by praising him and apologizing for any inconvenience Peller might have faced at his UK show.

The superstar mentioned that he saw the video of how Peller was treated and thanked him for everything he has done for the culture.

Also reacting, Peller assured Olamide that he was fine and congratulated him on the success of his show. He expressed his appreciation for Olamide checking up on him.

Recall that Peller has always spoken highly of Olamide. Last year, he shared how the singer influenced and helped his career.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Peller's video

Reactions have trailed the video of how Peller was treated at Olamide's show. Many people slammed the skit maker and stated that he might not have made a proper arrangement before going for the show. Here are comments below:

@whumiesvibe stated:

"If two slap touch you ehn you go sabi ingris,you think say na ikorodu garage you deh."

@official_pearlx shared:

"he think say na Lekki."

@firstboy69_ commented:

"Will be better for him to stop streaming shows!!! He can only go there to vibe and connect with big people then bring them to his stream, him sef no small."

@clergylucky said:

"Him qualify to enter there.no be money matter but sometimes embarrassment comes uninvited."

@spanchizz_moore wrote:

"Badoo nah real Father , too real."

Peller speaks about Oloba Salo

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker had shared more update about TikToker Oloba Salo, who is battling for survival in the hospital.

He claimed that he was shot on the arm and the bullet penetrated to his backbone, affecting his kidney.

Peller also added that the possibility of him walking again rests in the hands of God.

Source: Legit.ng