Media personality Naijashimadun has shared his thoughts on the rumours about Asake and Olamide making the rounds

Shortly after it was noted that Asake unfollowed Olamide on Instagram and removed YBNL from his page, netizens dropped hot takes

Naijashimadun spoke about Asake not being at Olamide’s recently held concert in Lagos amid their rumoured issues

Nigerian media personality, Emmanuel Philip, aka Naijashimadun, has addressed the rumoured issues between singers Ololade Ahmed aka Asake and YBNL boss Olamide Adedeji.

Just recently, the relationship between Asake and Olamide started raising questions after it was seen that the Lonely At The Top crooner had unfollowed his record label boss on Instagram and also removed YBNL from his bio.

Shortly after that, media personality Naijashimadun posted a video in which he shared his observations about the two musicians.

According to him, Olamide recently had his December concert in Lagos but Asake was nowhere to be found even though he was supposed to be one of the first people at the venue.

Naijashimadun advised Asake and Olamide to settle their differences because they are a family.

He said:

“Asake, your senior brother, Olamide, had an event some days ago. You were supposed to be the first person there arranging chairs even before guests arrive but we didn’t even see you at all, we can’t even see you anywhere in Nigeria right now. I also went to your Instagram page, it has become a desert, I even checked to be sure it was the right page. You have removed your YBNL record label from the page and replaced it with ‘creative director’. Anything that is happening between you and your senior brother, you will both need to settle it. It's a family case. Go and meet your brother and find ways to settle it.”

Speaking further, Naijashimadun also spoke about white record label owners who would try to tie down Nigerian musicians with unfavourable contracts. He said these artists sign such deals because they are desperate to be successful. The media personality then spoke in code about a foreign label Asake has links with.

In his words:

“Some people have come between you in the music industry, those ones don’t sing but they are slave negotiators. They are the ones the foreigners send to you people, they work with the whites who have record labels and they give you unfavourable contracts and because you want to blow, you don’t listen to anybody and sign it. When you now become enlightened, you want to leave the contract. You need to meet your senior brother and become aligned. And if you like, you see those ‘Individual E’, I don’t want to name them fully, this ‘Individual E’ that you are under, you can part ways with them if you like, that’s not my concern.”

Reactions as Naijashimadun speaks on Asake and Olamide’s rumoured beef

Naijashimadun’s observation about Asake and Olamide’s rumoured issues started an online discussion. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

Chefmotola:

“I really hope Asake is OK sha. Most Nigerians think upside down.”

_deagram:

“Only them what's happening between them. Truth shall come out tho.”

mayorsoj:

“Maybe him contract don expire, but He suppose still show for OLIC sha unless he’s sick.”

Chinwambia:

“God told me he may set up his record label soon.”

Roodcollection:

“Really, what’s going on? 😳”

alanu_toorich:

“I don’t know how people be really having headache about your choice! Like y’all don’t make choice yourself! Oro yin sumi😹😂🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️”

Official_jap8006:

“If asake try break deal with OLAMIDE, he might lose max fan base.”

Mr.richie_nyere:

“Pride comes when money comes.”

nzubechiii:

“There was also one guy he’s friend called lungu that called him out for betrayal, Asake might be a good artiste but it seems he can’t keep a good relationship with people around him.”

Emeka_:

“Na their way for creating publicity.”

Mr_matty12:

“Be like craze de worry una . Shae Olamide come cry for una say him and asake no de good terms again.”

Aviation_energy:

“Asake fit get personal issue don’t judge bro cos we no see am for any show or anywhere too my opinion.”

ID Cabasa speaks about Olamide

Legit.ng had reported that the foremost music producer had opened up about meeting Olamide when he was a teenager.

He shared a few things about the ordeal Olamide passed through before becoming famous.

ID Cabasa also shared his feeling after Olamide left his record label.

