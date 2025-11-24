Nigerian singer Portable caught the attention of many after releasing a lengthy message on social media

The street pop act, in an emotional note, claimed that rapper Olamide will one day “ regret ” not signing him

His comments came shortly after Olamide’s sold-out UK show, where the YBNL boss performed with stars including Asake

Nigerian singer Portable has sparked fresh controversy with a recent outburst in which he claims Olamide will one day regret not signing him.

In a lengthy letter posted online, the artist claimed he was destined for worldwide fame despite difficulties and professional disagreements.

Portable issues bold warning to Olamide after star-studded UK show. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Portable stated that his career difficulties have ultimately worked in his favour, claiming that he has created an international fan base and gained backing from overseas colleagues like Skepta.

According to him, he is an artist who rose from "local rapper" to international stardom through perseverance and divine intervention.

He accused unnamed individuals of trying to hinder his growth. He alleged that people who had previously supported him turned against him because he refused to act foolishly or be exploited.

He insisted that anyone who attempted to undermine him would suffer the consequences, expressing a strong belief that destiny and spiritual support would propel him over those who opposed him.

Portable also remarked that his time in the spotlight is unstoppable and that he would outperform many of his peers. He insisted on remaining loyal to himself, presenting his path as motivated by persistence, inspiration, and the belief that he is "sent" to succeed.

"If you forget me my own God no go forget me God bless skepta my Helper wey carry me from where them stop.

“Love who love you. Support those who support you, them fit carry you trabaye. Make them still dey hate on you because you no be mumu. Na ode them dey ike; them no dey like to carry who ja join body. Ogun na money. Orunmila go carry me trabaye. If you spoil me for who love me, you go die young. Zazuu turn local rapper to international rapper. Ati local dancer ripper, a friend of a Ole na Ole."

“ZEHNATION, many inspirations. When my time comes, you can't stop me. Olamide Bado will regret why he didn't sign me or carry me alongside again just because I fought for my own rights. The God of Zazu will come for you too, those who block my way. I believe I can fly, star.”

“Don’t beg to shine. God sent my helper to me internationally. I can be bigger than them. It's my name! I still remain myself: Portable Omolalomi Tony Montana of London.”

See his post below:

Portable sends warning message after Olamide’s UK concert surprise. Credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng