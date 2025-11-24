Nigerian singer Burna Boy met a Colombian artist who proudly tattooed the singer’s face on his arm

The Grammy winner’s stunned reaction quickly became the highlight of the viral clip

The wholesome moment ends with laughter, admiration, and a heartfelt hug between both men

A video has captured the moment Burna Boy met a Colombian artist who tattooed his portrait on the artist's arm.

In the now viral clip, the Colombian visual artist approached Burna Boy with excitement written all over him.

Without hesitation, he rolled up his sleeve to reveal a bold, detailed tattoo of the singer’s face spread across his arm.

Burna Boy meets a Colombian artist who proudly tattooed the singer’s face on his arm. Photos: Burna Boy.

Seeing the tattoo, the Grammy winner Binstinctively stepped back, eyes widened, and exclaimed:

“Oh sh*t!”

Burna Boy under fire over disrespectful video

Legit.ng recalls that the singer had been in the news for the wrong reason after he sent a sleeping fan away from his concert in the United States.

The action drew backlash from Nigerians who described it as disrespectful. The matter was further compounded after a video showed the singer doubling down on his action

However, clearing the air on the clip, Burna Boy explained that the controversial clip was taken completely out of context.

According to him, he was teasing members of his band about something unrelated when the camera caught him mid-joke, but social media users twisted it into a narrative that he “doesn’t need fans.”

He expressed frustration at how quickly people assume the worst about him. He wrote, “I was joking around with my band about something else. You people spun it as usual, saying ‘Burna Boy doesn’t love his fans’.”

The singer noted that haters who never acknowledged his achievements were suddenly loud and eager to drag him.

He stressed that he has always shown love and respect to those who show the same to him, adding that people often ignore the good he does.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Burna Boy, Colombian fan's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@Oladeni commented

"You know it's a big deal meeting your idol, l and when the Idol involved is Burnaboy, then it's national security level. He should be proud.”

@Kingy said:

“Artist having another artist face on your body as tattoo is crazy”

OTF said,

“Na only Twitter NG dem dy bash am e no go far”

@blessingbrown0147:

"Who dn tattoo fc oga Fr them body before"

@mahdiyamohammed:

"People love you, the problem is that you don’t just see the wrong you do when it comes to your fans that’s where the problem is, acknowledge your flaws and work on it, it is very important."

Burna Boy was in awe after the Colombian fan showed him a massive tattoo of his face. Photo: @burnaboygram/IG.

