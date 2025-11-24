A brief backstage chat at Olamide’s London concert shifted unexpectedly after TikTokker Peller spoke to a female TV host

The lady walked away immediately after Peller asked a sensitive question that many viewers found uncomfortable

The viral clip has now put Peller at the centre of an online debate as fans analyse what really happened backstage

What was meant to be an unforgettable night of music at Olamide’s London concert took a surprising turn backstage after a brief encounter involving popular TikTok personality, Peller, went viral.

The concert, held on Sunday, November 23, was already trending for its electrifying performances and massive turnout.

But a short backstage clip has now become the most talked-about moment of the event.

Lady walks away from Peller at Olamide's concert. Photos: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Popular streamer Peller was having a casual backstage conversation with a lady believed to be a TV presenter.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the streamer was sent away backstage at the concert.

The two appeared to be chatting normally until Peller made a comment that instantly changed the mood.

According to the viral clip, he looked at the lady and asked if she was pregnant because her stomach “looked big.”

The lady, visibly stunned by the unexpected remark, did not respond. Instead, she quietly walked away, ending the conversation immediately.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@ullyposh94:

"Ds one thinks his in Nigeria. Very rude. The body shaming was so unnecessary. She did well standing up nd leaving d dat awkward space."

@slimflynigga1:

"An era that promotes stupidity,what talent does this lil boy have? He has followers what a pity"

@iambelemz:

"This tummy is big?? Omo na to hide myself remain 😂.. but what is tummy for? To consume food right?? So why is he saying that to her…I’m never polite with this kind of talk so when you see me watch your tongue. Ain’t walking out free just like dat."

@aminatbabalola75:

"This is absurd! Don't try this in the United States, Akata will not walk away o."

@teeto__olayeni:

"And no one should say he’s still young,this guy knows exactly what he’s saying and doing. Very rude,mannerless and uncouth"

@kingg_david__:

"Lame af.. wonder what the people that watch this guy are actually thinking"

@a4.autos:

"Make una cha no take am come some sides, else both him and him entire crew/management no go leave complete!"

@dumininuuuu

"This guy is so uncouth... Celebrities will stop inviting him to their shows if he kept embarrassing their partners or people that work with them.... His fans will still support him"

Peller asked a sensitive question from a lady at Olamide's concert

Source: Instagram

Police storm Peller's UK apartment

Legit.ng earlier reported on a viral video that showed the dramatic moment UK police stormed the apartment of Peller during a late-night live session.

In the clip, two officers, a male and a female, entered his room and immediately began searching the space after neighbours reportedly complained about excessive noise.

The TikToker quickly clarified that he was not involved in any altercation or disturbance outside of his content creation.

Source: Legit.ng