Skit maker Peller has shared more update about TikToker Oloba Salo, who is battling for survival in the hospital

He claimed that he was shot on the arm and the bullet penetrated to his backbone, affecting his kidney

Peller also added that it was stated that the possibility of him walking again is in the hands of God

Nigerian skit maker, Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has shared some details about embattled TikToker, Ojesanmi Afeez Opeyemi, better known as Oloba Salo.

Legit.ng had reported that an eyewitness had shared how the TikToker was shot as video of him battling for life in the hospital emerged.

Peller makes video about Oloba Salo. Photo credit@peller8/@oloba_salo02

Source: Instagram

In the video shared by Peller, he stated that Oloba Salo was shot in the arm and the bullet penetrated to his backbone.

Peller also added that the bullet affected his kidney and the situation does not look good at all.

Peller speaks about Salo

In the recording, the funny man said that it was only God that will allow the TikToker, who lost his car to a fire incident, walk again.

He lamented about the wickedness of men and what Salo might have done to anyone to deserve what he might be passing through.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Peller's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Peller about Oloba Salo. Here are some of the comments below:

@d4nkuproperties_ng:

"Abi na because him go say he wan hammer for one video them do am like that ? That’s why you have to know the use of words."

@samsonfikemi:

"Now wetin be that person gain now."

@elegantstella21:

"Chicken my joy giver should learn from this and keep his mouth shut."

@zaeey8815:

"God will help him."

@i_am_kdo:

"Omo."

@preciousholuwaphemi:

"E go far oo."

@iambehind_01:

"Remain u continue Dey talk anyhow Dey disrespect people wey senior u for live stream u no know who Dey after u."

DJ Chicken mocks Salo after losing car

Legit.ng had reported that DJ Chicken was in a great mood even though one of his colleagues had been crying over an unfortunate incident that befell him.

He was seen in a clip celebrating and popping a drink as he danced happily to the music playing in the background.

According to him, Oloba Salo also mocked him when he crashed his car last year while he was driving.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng