A Nigerian lady who recently expressed love for a viral naval officer is trending again because of what she said about him

She said she would not eat any food and mentioned the only thing that would make her eat again in a post that has gone viral

Many people who saw the post have started reacting to what she said about the naval officer, who recently clashed with Wike

A Nigerian lawyer who recently went viral after writing a love message to the viral naval officer, Lt. Yerima, is trending again over what she shared on her Facebook page.

This is coming due to her inability to connect with the said naval officer after she openly expressed her desire for him and said she loves him.

Nigerian lady makes bold statement

The said officer became a viral topic on social media after a video of him with FCT minister Nyesom Wike surfaced online, showing him refusing to grant the minister access to a property.

The said officer told the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, that he was only following the instructions of his boss.

Days after the viral incident, the lady took to her social media page to speak about and share why she wouldn’t be eating.

According to a post she made available on her Facebook account under the name Maryam Kenechi, she mentioned that she would not eat food unless something specific happens between her and the officer, Lt. Yerima.

In her viral statement, she said she wishes to speak with the officer and promised not to eat unless they both speak together.

She wrote on her Facebook page:

"I no go chop till I speak with my officer, my husband-to-be. What is food eeh?"

As she made the statement, several individuals who read her post immediately stormed the comment section to react to her statement and the officer in the viral video.

Reactions as lady makes big statement

Usman added:

"I heard that he's from Bauchi State, welcome to Bauchi sister Maryam."

Muhammad stressed:

"My babe na me be this solider oo make I give you my number call me now i am less busy."

Bala shared:

"Me wey dey crush on you, how you wan take do with me?"

Yahuza noted:

"The officer is Aboki nah."

Read the post below:

Lady declares love for Lt. Yerima

