Dammy Krane has released a new song with a name similar to that of Wizkid's son Boluwatife's debut EP

The singer's single, which is also available on Apple Music, has sparked accusations on social media

Many expressed concerns about the singer's mental health due to his history of releasing songs with titles similar to those of his colleagues

Afrobeats singer and composer Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, well known as Dammy Krane, left many music lovers talking following the release of his new song titled Champion's Arrival (Hahaha).

The new song, which is available on the Apple Music streaming platform, was released on Tuesday, November 11 — the same day Wizkid's 14-year-old son Boluwatife, now known as Champz, released his debut five-track EP Champion's Arrival.

The similarity between Dammy Krane and Boluwatife's latest projects has sparked reactions, with many accusing the singer of copying the young artist's work.

Dammy Krane's action comes as Wizkid's son's debut EP topped Apple Music Nigeria and garnered over 1 million Spotify streams in 24 hours.

Reactions trail Dammy Krane's song

The singer's action has triggered backlash as well as concerns following his history of recreating songs by his colleagues in the music industry.

Recall that in April 2025, Dammy Krane announced plans to release his new EP, which he titled 5ive, a name similar to that of Davido's fifth album.

Notably, the singer also chose the exact release date.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as Dammy Krane dropped his new song. Read them below:

itzbasito said:

"Na so we go dey look this egbon dey go?"

Sinnamann_Twk said:

"my question be say where e dey see songs to upload to match everybody release?.how many songs this werey get."

kalculatedrisks commented:

"U de follow 13yrs bolu de drag album title."

iri_oluwa said:

"Good Make e sha copy my own ep named “dammy krane must kpai”

_AsiwajuLerry said:

"Do you know how miserable you have to be to make a clone copy of a 14 year old boy’s debut song?? Dammy Krane is 33 year old."

u6achukwu reacted:

"Person wey e give 19 years gap btw."

macdavid001 said:

"Na this guy work pass for this industry. His ability to drop a trolling project on every artist project back to back. Omoh e sha no easy to live that kind life He will prolly have like 1k songs recorded and saved in his archive, then just pick them out one by one & rename."

mrhumbleheart commented:

"Na this one I take confirm say Dammy krane suppose Dey rehab."

bigprofcnd15205 said:

"Small tife weh you fit born na him you wan use him shine?? Very embarrassing."

Sulaticos commented:

"Na only God knows how many songs this guy get for bunker."

Wizkid reacts to Boluwatife's EP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid expressed pride in his son, Boluwatife, over the success of his debut EP.

In a video, Wizkid, who was present at the New York Knicks game, was questioned about Boluwatife's debut EP.

Smiling, Wizkid said he loved it, as he proudly added that Boluwatife was his son.

