Singer Dammy Krane has dropped a trailer for his new EP, dubbed 5ive, ahead of the release date

Dammy Krane also seemingly threw shades at Davido, who is also set to drop his fifth studio album titled 5ive

Dammy Krane's action has sparked reactions from music lovers, with many blasting the singer

Popular singer Dammy Krane, whose real name is Oyindamola Johnson Emmanuel, may have reignited his drama with Afrobeats star David Adeleke, better known as Davido, with his upcoming EP.

This comes as Dammy Krane announced plans to released his new EP which he titled 5ive, a name similar to that of Davido's incoming 5th studio album.

Aside from the name, Dammy Krane is also set to drop the EP on the same date, April 18, when Davido's 5ive album will be out.

Dammy Krane, who was arrested in 2024, following his allegations against Davido, also recently dropped a trailer for his 5ive EP, while throwing subtle jabs.

"5IVE trailer dragging the opps in the sack. Pre-save 5IVE by DAMMY KRANE DAMMY KRANE - MORE MONEY NO PROBLEM (ASE) Out now," he wrote in the caption of the video.

The trailer of Dammy Krane's 5ive EP below:

Reactions to Dammy 5ive EP

The singer's action has sparked reactions, with netizens blasting him for what they termed a move to compete with Davido.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

drpenking said:

"A full blown adult behaving like a teenager is something I will never understand."

big_seadove commented:

"Two mid can co-exist."

Mygodfather__ said:

"I swear I’ll rather stream this 5ive that Davido’s 5ive It can surely get better for him sha. He’s definitely coming here to plaster that “Ignore the opps” tweet."

JohnexDdatman wrote:

"He needs to be arrested."

mvbee_ commented:

"Dammy krane 5ive is already better than osak own."

steffaknie said:

"He no even pay for graphic design e just slap 5ive untop Canva."

OG_BENZEMA_ wrote:

"He's just a silly boy. He'll look back and see how silly he's been. Dammy use to be a big artiste look at him fooling now."

AndyjnrUmaru said:

This market strategy!!!!! his songs are surely going to get stream, nothing can changed that. when looking for the original 5ive you will come across his."

engineershegun commented:

"If Davido tell lie again we go know for Dammy krane album….this thing just Dey get more interesting part. Bro Even call am 5IVE."

iamdelisauce1 said:

"This guy became davido’s nightmare overnight! I wonder what really went down between them."

Dammy Krane taunts Davido

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Dammy Krane reacted to the electricity outrage in Nigeria following a drop in power supply.

According to Dammy Krane, two people would not allow stable electricity in Nigeria.

Taunting Davido, he mentioned 'Osakpolo's father' and claimed that the person's father distributes power supply in Nigeria.

Dammy Krane also stressed that Osakpolo's father and another man, who produces fuel in Nigeria, are best friends.

Source: Legit.ng