A Nigerian man recently stirred a debate on social media after expressing his admiration for popular influencer, Priscilla Ojo Mkambala's fashion sense.

He took to the TikTok platform to applaud her way of dressing, following her appearance at the recently concluded GTCO Fashion Week.

Nigerian man praises Priscilla Ojo's fashion sense. Photo credit: @godzillaofficial27/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man dubs Priscilla Ojo 'best dressed'

His post quickly gained attention, attracting mixed opinions from many users on the app.

Identified as @godzilla_official27, he uploaded a short video where he confidently claimed that Priscilla Ojo outshone every other celebrity and attendee at the high-profile fashion event.

According to him, her outfit stood out as the most impressive look of the entire show and he dubbed her the 'best dressed'.

The man posted a video of the influencer's outfit with the caption:

"POV: After seeing Priscilla Ojo's last post, we can all agree that she's the best dressed at the GTCO fashion week. She's the best dressed."

After sharing the post on TikTok, many users flooded the comments section with diverse reactions.

While some agreed wholeheartedly with his observation, others challenged his opinion, insisting that several other personalities at the event also displayed great fashion choices.

Nigerian man says Priscilla Ojo's outfit was the best at the GTCO fashion week. Photo credit: @godzillaofficial27/TikTok.

Source: Instagram

Reactions as man dubs Priscilla Ojo best dressed

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the post.

@Siphosethu_Mtyanda said:

"One thing about Priscilla she will rock an outfit."

@Hairstylist in Ojodu Berger said:

"She doesn’t disappoint."

@Enelly reacted:

"Mama-cita! You nailed it my Queen."

@Ola babe said:

"So she came and I did not see her."

@Cuit wyn said:

"Akosua Ampofowaah masa if you dnt fine love next year you not going sleep in my room again am tired of you wai."

@promise_mary45 said:

"Just finished watching glamma video and hearing rakeem screaming behind the back and his dad petting him."

@user9945517310299 said:

"If na me wear this clothes now dem go say i don mad you look beautiful dear."

@Adunni said:

"Who ever is praying for your future down fall between you and your husband will not see the ending of this year. Go girl."

@SKY added:

"Mama Rakeem just like and comment back am okey let the world know and see me too. If not. Well I will still love you cos my daughter too is AJOKE and I will always love you because God Almighty has JUST BLESSED you With uncommon favors."

Source: Legit.ng