A viral video has shown a man allegedly denying his wife to get serenaded by Tems on stage

In the footage, Tems refused, saying she wanted to respect the woman standing behind him

The moment has renewed debate about concert intimacy and relationship boundaries

A surprising moment at the Afro Punk Festival in Brazil has set social media buzzing after a male fan reportedly denied his wife on stage in an attempt to get Nigerian singer Tems to serenade him.

The now-viral clip showed Tems interacting with the man during her performance when she paused and gently said:

“I know your wife is here and I need to respect her.”

Man denies his wife to get serenaded by Tems on stage. Photos: @tems/IG.

Source: Instagram

The camera then pans to a woman believed to be his wife standing just steps behind him.

Rather than acknowledge his partner, the man shook his head and denied being married, despite the woman’s visible reaction.

The singer, visibly taken aback, tried to diffuse the moment, but the man leaned in and kissed her hand while smiling proudly. The crowd screamed.

The wife, on the other hand, remained silent.

The 10-second moment has since become a hot topic across social platforms worldwide, sparking intense debate about loyalty, public embarrassment, and musician-fan boundaries.

Legit.ng recalled that Tems was recently spotted hurrying through a walkway, where a group of fans waited to greet her behind a barricade.

She noticed one of them, a male fan who requested an autograph on her photo card. The Crazy Things hitmaker paused and attempted to use his pen, which had ceased working at that time.

Tems, in her thoughtfulness, kissed the work of art with her red painted lips, which made the young man very happy.

Watch the video here:

Fans react to the video with Tems

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below

@giddysinclair:

"What man goes to a show and is this infatuated with a woman when he is married? I guess some do. But once I don cross that bridge, no matter how you fine. I no go send you."

@Herbdulfatah247:

"He didn't deny his wife, actually his wife gave the go ahead and she's beside him Tems even wanted to leave his place when he said his wife was present but the wife said she can go ahead"

@jhonuh008:

"That’s not his wife He doesn’t love that woman, she probably knows.. more like he was desperate to hurt her, could it be some sort of revenge or something?.. they better split up, cos that is action has no understanding."

@nwodoh_henry

"Nigerian women are never beating that allegation. They can leave Nigeria but that “hei” never leaves them."

@OtitiV11904:

"Heii Tems is the kind of woman that will definitely tell her mommy everything that happened"

Tems refused the advances, saying she wanted to respect the woman standing behind him. Photo: @tems/IG.

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng