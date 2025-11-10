Singer Wizkid was one of the top performers at Asake’s Red Bull Symphonic Show in New York

In the video making the rounds, Wizkid’s grand entrance and stage performance became a major topic of discussion among fans

They also commented on Asake’s outfit for the event while sharing their overall impressions of the show

Fans of Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, have reacted to a video of his entrance and performance at Asake’s Red Bull Symphonic show in New York over the weekend.

The music star, who recently had a video call with his Tanzanian colleague Juma Jux, was seen making a graceful entrance to the stage before performing alongside Asake.

Fans react as Wizkid steals show at Asake's event. Photo credit@wizkidayeo/@asakemusic

Source: Instagram

Wizkid rocked a black beret, a black blazer, and orange trousers as he stepped on stage with his signature calm confidence. His composure and effortless performance with Asake drew massive attention from fans, many of whom crowned him Africa’s most stylish man.

Fans share observations about Asake on stage

In the video, Asake was seen waiting for Wizkid as the Ojuelegba crooner descended the staircase to join him.

The Lonely at the Top singer wore a suit paired with a red tie, but fans noted that the outfit appeared slightly oversized.

Some even compared his look to that of pastors from the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

After sharing the stage with Wizkid, Asake, who recently had a public clash with fans over his father’s health, hugged his colleague to celebrate their joint performance.

Wizkid's fan praise him over performance in New York. Photo credit@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Wizkid’s performance

Fans of the Grammy winner were blown away by his calm yet captivating stage presence.

They praised his effortless delivery and showered him with affectionate nicknames, noting that despite being close to 40, Wizkid still looks youthful.

Many also observed that he doesn’t exert much energy on stage, yet his charisma and performance continue to give fans goosebumps.

See the video here:

What fans said about Wuizkid, Asdake

Legit.ng complied the reactions of fans to the video of Wizkid and Asake. Here are comments below:

@okemax_cmr said:

"Watching him perform gives me goosebumps 😢Almost 40 and still look young."

@vannie_vibe commented:

"Ma like this Jesus Christ go come when he finally come, Wizkid’s voice and aura gives me goosebumps."

@abujachillzone reacted:

"Steeze dey cry ."

@s.u.n.b.l.i.z.z stated:

"Asake be like Redeem pastor."

@sweezzy1 shared:

"Wizkid voice is everything n more."

@ larex_official shared:

"Nothing way person wan tell me, he don already swallow auto tune."

@brynho_ commented:

"U see as dat ayinbo guy dey smile for back, na so many of us dey smile."

Wizkid's son Bolu sags like father

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Wizkid's first son Bolu surfaced online, with a video of him recorded without his consent going viral.

In the clip, he was seen sagging like his father and the mannerism he displayed was just like the Ojuelegba crooner. He was not happy when he noticed that someone was recording him. Fans also shared their hot takes about him, while comparing him with his musician father.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng