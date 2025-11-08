Cubana Chiefpriest Shows Off Massive Mansion in His Village, Fans React to Scale of Project
- Socialite Cubana Chief Priest has shared a video of his luxury home, still under construction in Imo State
- The property featured a massive swimming pool, grand staircases, and high-end finishing touches
- The entrepreneur stated that the mansion is part of his commitment to take development back home and inspire others
Popular nightlife mogul and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has once again reminded Nigerians why he remains one of the country’s most influential homegrown success stories.
The businessman, whose real name is Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, recently shared a video showing his lavish mansion, currently nearing completion, in his hometown, Umuhu Okabia, in the Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.
The short clip posted on his social media pages revealed the impressive scale of the project, prompting many Nigerians to talk.
The video showed a breathtaking swimming pool, wide staircases, spacious compound areas, and detailed finishing work around the building.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Legit.ng Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
Everything about the structure suggested a grand home meant to stand for generations.
Cubana Chief Priest, who recently opened up about his health struggle, also gave a reason he chose to build such a place in his hometown rather than in a big city.
For him, the mansion represents the importance of returning home to build, even when challenges like insecurity make many people afraid to do so.
The entrepreneur explained that success should not only be measured by how much one builds in Lagos, Abuja, or abroad. He believes true success also involves contributing something meaningful to the community that raised you.
See the video here:
Cubana Chiefpriest's mansion draws reactions
Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:
@fwmeeky:
"This guy no real, he Dey build him mansion he say na “look what I’ve come to do for my people”
@Garvinjeet
"Them dey build mansion for village for once a year wey them dey go village go stay."
@KnawtieGbedu
"Is this a town hall? I want to understand that part where he said, ‘look what I’ve done for my people.’ "
@BloodytoothG:
"Where are these people seeing money from? We will all have one of these soon, it's just a matter of time."
@barbby_b:
"I've missed home so much! The insecurity really spoilt everything, but it's good to see it's been fixed, thank you Ezemmuo. Can't wait to visit home soon."
@_SammyNas:
"What you have come to do for your people?, na village square you Dey build Abi na your personal house?"
@Leespills:
"What you've come to do for your people keh, how many of them you your allow inside this building? Abi you wan create jobs for them? Your explanation blur."
Cubana CP's alleged baby mama shares pictures
Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama had shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by him.
The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.
She involved DPA about it, and they planned to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details.
Don't miss out! Join Legit.ng's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: Legit.ng
Olaniyi Apanpa (Entertainment Editor) Olaniyi Apanpa is a seasoned journalist with over 6 years of experience in sports, metro, politics, and entertainment reporting. He has written for renowned platforms such as Opera News, Scooper News, The PUNCH, and currently works as a Senior Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. A graduate of English Education from the University of Lagos. He is also a trained Digital Marketer from the Digital Marketing Institute, Lagos. Contact: olaniyi.apanpa@corp.legit.ng.