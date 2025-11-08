Socialite Cubana Chief Priest has shared a video of his luxury home, still under construction in Imo State

The property featured a massive swimming pool, grand staircases, and high-end finishing touches

The entrepreneur stated that the mansion is part of his commitment to take development back home and inspire others

Popular nightlife mogul and socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has once again reminded Nigerians why he remains one of the country’s most influential homegrown success stories.

The businessman, whose real name is Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, recently shared a video showing his lavish mansion, currently nearing completion, in his hometown, Umuhu Okabia, in the Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The short clip posted on his social media pages revealed the impressive scale of the project, prompting many Nigerians to talk.

Cubana Chiefpriest shares a video of his luxury home, still under construction in Imo State.

Source: Instagram

The video showed a breathtaking swimming pool, wide staircases, spacious compound areas, and detailed finishing work around the building.

Everything about the structure suggested a grand home meant to stand for generations.

Cubana Chief Priest, who recently opened up about his health struggle, also gave a reason he chose to build such a place in his hometown rather than in a big city.

For him, the mansion represents the importance of returning home to build, even when challenges like insecurity make many people afraid to do so.

The entrepreneur explained that success should not only be measured by how much one builds in Lagos, Abuja, or abroad. He believes true success also involves contributing something meaningful to the community that raised you.

See the video here:

Cubana Chiefpriest's mansion draws reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@fwmeeky:

"This guy no real, he Dey build him mansion he say na “look what I’ve come to do for my people”

@Garvinjeet

"Them dey build mansion for village for once a year wey them dey go village go stay."

@KnawtieGbedu

"Is this a town hall? I want to understand that part where he said, ‘look what I’ve done for my people.’ "

@BloodytoothG:

"Where are these people seeing money from? We will all have one of these soon, it's just a matter of time."

@barbby_b:

"I've missed home so much! The insecurity really spoilt everything, but it's good to see it's been fixed, thank you Ezemmuo. Can't wait to visit home soon."

@_SammyNas:

"What you have come to do for your people?, na village square you Dey build Abi na your personal house?"

@Leespills:

"What you've come to do for your people keh, how many of them you your allow inside this building? Abi you wan create jobs for them? Your explanation blur."

Cubana Chiefpriest says that the mansion is part of his commitment to take development back home.

Source: Instagram

Cubana CP's alleged baby mama shares pictures

Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama had shared some pictures of her son, whom she claimed was fathered by him.

The lady had claimed in 2023 that she had an affair with Cubana Chiefpriest, and he denied fathering the child.

She involved DPA about it, and they planned to drag Cubana Chiefpriest to court in the US over the paternity saga as they shared more details.

