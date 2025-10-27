A clip of Juma Jux video calling Wizkid about their project has gone viral online, attracting the attention of fans

In the recording, Wizkid promised to reach out to Juma Jux at a specific time while also asking about his marriage

Fans were not impressed after seeing the video and shared their observations regarding Wizkid's remarks

Priscilla Mkambala’s Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, seems to be preparing for a collaboration with Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, according to a video making the rounds online.

In the clip, Juma Jux, who recently visited Nigeria, was seen discussing their potential collaboration with Wizkid via video call. He asked when Wizkid would be done with their planned project and mentioned that they were waiting for him.

Wizkid responded, saying "very soon," and went on to inquire about Juma Jux’s marriage.

The music star, seen lounging in bed and still in his pajamas, joked about how marriage was treating Juma Jux. The two shared a laugh, wished each other well, and then Wizkid moved on to the next person sitting beside Juma Jux.

Fans react to Wizkid’s comment

Fans had mixed reactions to Wizkid’s comment, with some laughing at his response. Many suggested that Juma Jux shouldn’t take him seriously, with some joking that Wizkid’s “very soon” could end up taking years.

One fan even compared Wizkid's tendency to make promises with that of Wiz Khalifa, questioning who lies better.

This isn’t the first time that the music stare who son recently joined music has been criticized for failed promises.

Months ago, a social media user dragged him over unfulfilled collaboration promises, claiming that even when artists send him songs, he often doesn't follow through for years.

How fans reacted to Wizkid, Juma's video

Fans reacted after hearing what Wizkid said about his planned collaboration with Juma Jux. Here are comments below:

@habikeh______ commented:

"My idol don lie for you o Juma."

@official_adeshina reacted:

"Lol Wizkid and Wizkhalifa I no know who lie pass, Wiz said soon."



@irewunmiade stated:

"Ayin warrior, rise up, the battle is time, Wizkid is here for us."

@oluwa_sharonn shared:

"Walai. Wizkid ti gbe wa ni handicap. Soon fit reach 7 yrs."



@fummsy0116 wrote:

"See me smiling sheepishly, Na wa for my idolo oo."

@afolashade_17 said:

"Abeg tap me, they smile like mumu here nah me Wizkid call."

@zhay_heenharb commented:

"See you soon wo, no mind my idolo o he don carry you gogo."

Wizkid's son Bolu sags like father

Legit.ng had reported that a video of Wizkid's first son Bolu surfaced online, with a video of him recorded without his consent going viral. In the clip, he was sagging like his father and the mannerism displayed was just like the Ojuelegba crooner.

He was not happy when he noticed that someone was recording him. Fans also shared their hot takes about him, while comparing him with his musician father.

