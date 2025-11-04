Nigerian music star Burna Boy has opened up on his successful collaboration with Mick Jagger on his hit song Empty Chairs

The captivating single Empty Chairs is part of Burna Boy’s eagerly awaited album No Sign of Weakness

The song blends Burna Boy’s signature Afrofusion style with Jagger’s timeless rock energy

Afrobeats superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has revealed how his collaboration with rock legend Mick Jagger on the hit song Empty Chairs came to life.

According to the Grammy-winning artist, it all started with supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Burna Boy opens up about Naomi Campbell’s secret influence behind his Mick Jagger collabo. Credit: @burnaboygram, @mickjagger

Source: Instagram

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Burna Boy, who opened up about his new religion, shared that Campbell played a key role in connecting him with the Rolling Stones frontman. “It is actually crazy because it was initiated by Naomi Campbell.

She made it happen,” Burna Boy said with a smile. “Next thing I saw, I was talking with Mick Jagger. It was like we knew each other for like forever.”

The City Boy singer went on to describe the experience as surreal, saying it felt natural working with Jagger despite coming from completely different musical worlds.

Burna Boy and Mick Jagger’s collaboration on Empty Chairs off his latest album, No Sign of Weakness, has been praised for its unique fusion of Afrobeats and classic rock, marking yet another milestone in Burna Boy’s global influence.

Watch him speak below:

Burna Boy’s Revelations Trend

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ayomidecbfw said:

"The best song on the album as well 🔥."

malung_01 said:

"He’s talented this one for sure.So refreshing to have an artist that can actually sing 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽."

officialrichymaguire said:

"Naomi Campbell has really shown so much support to Afro beats artistes and most African talents. God bless her."

seunrave said:

"The doors Naomi has opened for Afrobeats!!!! 👏🏾👏🏾❤️."

iamthatvk said:

"@jenniferhudsonshow thumbs up! 👍🏿It’s good to have a Nigerian on your show🇳🇬.. let’s see more em” Weldone."

rosejune23 said:

"Naomi been friends and works with alot incredible people. U2, Mick Jagger, Lenny Kravitz, Nelson Mandela, Michael Jackson, Madonna, George Michael. And many more. She' s always supporting, present and stay's in touch with friends. Love her♥️."

cocolicious307 said:

"Odugwu! 🔥🐐 The best!!! 😍👏."

official_larryhopewells said:

"Naomi Campbell has been a promoter supporter of Afro Beat....🔥🔥."

benny7g said:

"imagine you did a song with Mick Jagger, that’ll be the most amazing thing that ever happened in the history of the planet.."

yvonnesbeautybar said:

"Thanks JHUD for bringing on our home boy BurnaBoy. You are DA BEST. 🥰. Now keep ‘em coming 😍😍😍🥰."

rosejune23 said:

"And she's always supporting the black young generation, in any form. From art, modelling or sport."

mjhussein9 said:

"Naomi always putting Afro artists out there with some legendary collabs... you're the best ma'am @naomi."

medjay_simba said:

"Empty chair is the greatest record by an African artist."

bemmyberry said:

"😍😍😍😍😍Na to marry her ooo."

owudaabdullahisuleima said:

"King Burna Boy 👑🦍🏅🏆."

reign_afrika_za said:

"I love Burna's music....hate that he was breathing on Chloe Bailey thou😩😏."

