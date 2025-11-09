A new clip of Shade and her billionaire husband at Reuben Abati’s birthday dinner is trending

Fan began drawing comparisons between Shade’s quiet marriage and Regina Daniels’ ongoing marital issues

Online users say both women married older, wealthy men, but lived in different emotional realities

A recent video of socialite Shade Okoya and her billionaire husband, Alhaji Rasaq Okoya, has fueled discussions online about marriages with large age differences.

The couple attended the 60th birthday dinner of veteran journalist Reuben Abati on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at Eko Hotels and Suites.

A short clip of Shade adjusting her husband’s outfit and gently supporting him as they sat together quickly made it onto social media.

Sade and Razaq Okoya were spotted at Reuben Abati's birthday dinner. Photos: Sade Okoya, Regina Daniels.

Many social media users drew comparisons between Shade’s long-standing marriage and the current issues surrounding Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Ned Nwoko.

Shade, now 48, married the industrialist at 21, while he was 59. Though the marriage drew criticism at the time, the two have remained together for 26 years.

Online users noted that Regina Daniels was in a similar age-gap marriage. Yet, while Shade’s marriage appears calm and united, Regina’s marriage is now at the centre of emotional and public turmoil.

Fans react to Sade Okoya, hubby's video

0mobola0duntan:

"Another old man with a young lady. Ask me why have we not seen any of Okoya wives embarrassing the family on social media. Because they understand the tradition. They know what to signed for..."

@scaryhxurs:

"Reggie this might be you if you ain’t…."

@Airdropglobal5:

"He has multiple wives but I never see anyone other than this one at public events"

@TheForexScribe:

"So beautiful to view What is stopping Regina from recreating this with Ned now"

@dearolaa:

"Regina should learn from her Very demure"

@miskayofficial:

"The difference btw Shade & Regina is jazz. Regina & her mama no know say as money dey polygamy na so jazz must dey. Other wives of Okoya left except the 1st. You think its normal for a man to disown his children frm other wives & hand everything to the last wife & her children."

@_Becca_luv:

"These are the rooms Regina should be dinning in instead she choose Nollywood celebrity lifestyle now she’s in Rehab"

@sh3yitokz:

"I heard this woman dznt use wardrobe or hangers for clothes she uses mannequins to hang her clothes how many will she have thousands, hundreds God dnt let me carry last in this success journey"

Regina Daniels has been at loggerheads with her husband, Ned Nwoko. Photos: Ned Nwoko.

