Verydarkman weighed in on the saga between Regina Daniels and her estranged husband, billionaire businessman and senator, Ned Nwoko

Recall that the actress’s elder brother, Sammy, has been remanded in prison following her marital crisis with Nwoko

The online critic suggested the best route for handling the senator to resolve the conflict, triggering reactions online

Popular social commentator Martins Vincet Otse aka Verydarkman has shared his advice for actress Regina Daniels on resolving issues with her estranged husband, Ned Nwoko.

VDM took to his Instagram Story to weigh in on the ongoing situation, urging Regina and her family to handle the matter privately rather than publicly.

Verydarkman on how Regina Daniels could resolve tension with Ned Nwoko. Credit: @verydarkman, @regina.daniels

He encouraged Regina’s mother to take on a motherly role in mediating the issue.

He wrote: "Give Nigerians a few days, they will move to the next topic. Most of them can only offer comment section support… only she can end it… the court doesn't care about online petitions, the blogs won't leave their houses… the mom should act like a mother and not follow her kids to do media type shytt. CALL THAT MAN AND DIALOGUE, not those caps… anyways we don try for advice…

"No. 2: Nigeria's justice system is messed up and we always complain about this. However, they think we talk too much… IF YOU DON'T KNOW THE LAW, BETTER HAVE ENOUGH MONEY TO KNOW THE JUDGE (THEY SHOULD FREE THE BOY). Also, if he indeed threatened the man, threat is not good; however, na baba in-law. This is why I say make the mama behave like a mother."

VDM’s advice to Regina trends, reactions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

realsylviee said:

"He spoke facts/truth🔥🔥🔥❤️if Una like make Una let Una 8t for the speaker becloud Una sense of reasoning 🫣👌."

chommy_wealth_ said:

"You have spoken well VDM.👍."

mrzdinma.o said:

"exactly. the brother was spewing alot when he has a brother inlaw like Ned? the mom & regina better calm the man and resolve their issue. online pple will worsen it."

akpunwanwe said:

"And continue to encourage use of police wrongly?????"

official__mrjay said:

"Ned is not wicked, that guy is his brother in law…. Younger brother by law and it’s okay to discipline your younger brother if he misbehaves. He’ll be released in due course."

oluchukwu________ said:

"The hate will not allow y’all see the truth in whatever he says . He said our truth."

ejdice said:

"In every relationship, challenges are part of the journey, but how they are handled determines the strength and longevity of the bond. Regina Daniels and Ned Nwoko have shared moments that inspired many, and it is important now to focus on peace, understanding, and mutual respect.

"True love is not proven through public reactions but through private reconciliation. Silence and maturity often speak louder than explanations. Both parties should take time away from public attention to communicate openly, forgive sincerely, and remember the values that first united them. No matter the misunderstandings, choosing peace is always greater than proving a point. Let love, wisdom, and respect lead the way so that both can rise above the noise and set an example of grace and strength for others to follow.

onuoha_samson_excellency said:

"Facts but hates won't allow them see the truth in what he's saying 😢."

perfect_code7 said:

"Vdm is acting some how these days."

innocentonyah said:

"Unmarried man advising married. Let him marry first."

khalio__dc said:

"People wey dey comment section nah dem mad pass, dem go just push you till you enter problem 😂 best thing make everybody seize fire."

conqueror_vava said:

"Coming from verydarkman that has been arrested several and it’s we the same online people that support you, petition for your release, I am disappointed."

e._emilia said:

"Why your mama no be dialogue with the bank way she borrow money from???"

smooth6314 said:

"So true but dem Stanley on top feel say na play."

kajo__96 said:

"Some people are human medicine. You spend 1h w/ em and everything feels alright."

horiyhormi21 said:

"Nothing but the truth."

biggest_hilla1 said:

"beforr you insult remember what the guy did is wrong."

godwin2cute said:

"If they like they should listen or still throw insult ..at the end..na who get connection they win case for Nigeria and right now..na the man get the money and the connection."

Ned Nwoko spills reasons for marrying Regina

Legit.ng earlier reported that an old interview with Senator Ned Nwoko resurfaced online amid his ongoing marital crisis with Nollywood actress Regina Daniels.

In the viral video shot in 2024, Nwoko admitted that he did not marry Regina Daniels for love.

The billionaire businessman and politician further broke down details of their union, igniting massive concerns online.

Source: Legit.ng