Nigerian superstar David Adeleke, aka Davido, met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris

The Grammy award nominee stated that their discussion centered on ideas for a better, progressive world

Photos from the high-profile meeting have fans calling Davido “Nigeria’s global ambassador

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has continued to show that his influence goes far beyond the music scene.

The 32-year-old singer recently met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, and fans can’t stop talking about it.

Davido made the revelation on Thursday via a post on his official X handle, where he shared photos from the meeting.

Davido meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris. Photos: @davido/IG.

In his post, the DMW boss described the encounter as an “honour,” revealing that they discussed “visions for a better world.”

He wrote:

“It was an honour meeting @EmmanuelMacron and sharing our visions for a better world.”

The singer was accompanied by his longtime manager, Asa Asika, and celebrity socialite, Cubana Chief Priest.

The photos showed Davido and Macron in a relaxed yet formal atmosphere, exchanging smiles.

This isn’t the first time Davido has interacted with top global figures. Back in 2018, he performed at the launch of the “African Cultural Season” in Paris, an event supported by Macron himself to celebrate African creativity.

See more photos from the meeting:

Fans react to Davido's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@ishmaelsizwe:

"Africa is getting rid of him and you're planning a better future with him, the devil's blessing is a curse boy"

@Dan__Kube:

"Chief priest na Davido handbag, bro just traveling the world meeting superstars and presidents"

@RealYowe

"This is why they think they are better than Africans, because despite what France has done in West Africa, they worship the French leadership."

@Blacqskinz

"I love Davido , but sorry to interrupt you, you didn’t discuss anything that will change the world with oga emma of France. Just caption the post with “It was honor to meet Oga emma” simple."

@imariabe_jnr

"CP understand positioning well. Success sometimes is not for the hardest worker but well positioned. Those who are hard worker and well positioned moves faster in life. CP sabi the game."

@TheRealGulu:

"We go hear watin really carry you go there no worry. Shebi cubana Chief priest dey dia, we go hear am "

@Tobe_Betting:

"Big man Davido meeting big man Macron! Sports & music dey bring people together just like dis. When leaders link up, e dey create chances for our Nigerian athletes too. Culture exchange na real game changer! "

Davido says that their discussion centered on ideas for a better, progressive world. Photo: @davido/IG.

