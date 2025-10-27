Businessman Obi Cubana announced his arrival in China as he shared a fun video of him touring a food section

The billionaire arrived in the Asian country alongside his friends but didn't give details of his trip

Cubana's trip to China ignited reactions as it came amid the social media drama that trailed VeryDarkMan's visit

Popular businessman and nightlife mogul, Obi Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, and his friends have arrived in China.

On Sunday, October 26, Obi Cubana took to his official Instagram page to share a heartwarming video of himself, friends, and some Chinese individuals.

A clip captured the businessman also taking a tour of the food section as he disclosed they were about to have a sumptuous meal.

While he didn't disclose the reason behind his trip to China, Obi Cubana wrote in a caption,

"Everyone is in China! My guys are here, wonderful! On arrival, we eat first!"

Obi Cubana's trip to China comes amid social media critic VeryDarkMan's ongoing exchange with a Chinese Ross Boss following his visit to the Asian country.

In related news, Obi Cubana revealed that he plans to retire from active business life at 60.

The 50-year-old said he looked forward to a stage in his life where he could finally slow down, travel the world, and enjoy life with his wife.

He added that his retirement plan was not just about resting, but also about celebrating life after years of hard work.

The video Obi Cubana shared as he arrived in China is below:

Reactions as Obi Cubana lands in China

The video has stirred diverse comments from Nigerians as many questioned what was going on in the Asian country.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read the comments below:

templestone1 said:

"The fear of VDM is the beginning of wisdom."

paschal_afam commented:

"VDM cannot stop the importation."

amarachiigidimbah said:

"Everyone oooh , if you no Dey China now , you no dey Earth , nah Pluto you dey."

cynthiaego2 said:

"People wey get China for business don land, igbo Amaka."

bibi_ukonu commented:

"All of us dey go there to go crash price of goods. I dey come next week."

chibukochris said:

"Great! China is for business not for clout chasing."

officialcollynzo said:

"A billionaire moves differently. His ways of approach to the tiniest of things speaks class and opulence. Everything speaks abundance. More grace sir. Keep breaking more grounds and giving hope to the future generations."

josephine2984 commented:

"Wuna leave vdm alone if u people don't appreciate him for all he is doing pls leave him alone."

beautyfortyfive said:

"@verydarkblackman no fit buy these things unless they dash am. Na you really go china."

uchasagee commented:

"I hope say that black man wey dey shout "alright so" dey see doings without Cho Cho Cho."

patri6584 commented:

"Are these the men VDM wants to fight? He can never get anywhere near these people. These people have been doing this for years. It's no exaggeration to talk about the kind of people they would meet in China to discuss business. VDM would never get the chance to meet them. He should stop trying to fight those Igbo men."

Seyi Tinubu meets Obi Cubana, others

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that E-Money and Obi Cubana shared pictures and videos from their meeting with Seyi Tinubu on Wednesday, October 22.

Stanel boss Stanley Uzochukwu and Chima Anyaso were also among the Igbo businessmen spotted at the meeting.

According to reports, the meeting was part of the ‘Change Nigeria’ initiative through Nigerian youths' participation in politics, legitimate businesses, entrepreneurship, and innovation.

