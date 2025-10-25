Content creator Lucky Udu has shared a screenshot of his chat with Cubana Chiefpriest after the socialite gifted him N1 million

The highlight was Cubana Chiefpriest advising Lucky Udu to join the ongoing Hallelujah Challenge midnight prayer

Cubana Chiefpriest's motivational message to Lucky Udu has gained attention online, as netizens have shared comments about the socialite

Content creator Lucky Udu has left many talking after he shared a screenshot of a private chat with socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, who advised him to join the Hallelujah Challenge midnight prayer.

Cubana Chiefpriest's advice to Lucky Udu on the importance of getting more spiritual comes after the socialite had surprisingly gifted him N1 million.

The socialite encouraged the content creator to join the Hallelujah Challenge and challenge God to make a way for him.

“My brother, don’t worry yourself. Tune in tonight to Hallelujah Challenge, and please challenge God to make a way when there is no way for you. E dey work, prayer is the master key and also try as much as possible to hear two sides of every story before you get yourself involved, it’s well with you bro,” Cubana wrote.

Lucky, who expressed appreciation for the encouragement, responded, saying,

“Thank you so much, sir, I appreciate the love and encouragement.”

This comes after Lucky Udu cried out in a video, saying he had fallen on hard times.

In the recording, the man previously dragged by Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama explained that all was not well with him and that life outside social media was very different.

Comments about Cubana Chiefpriest's advice to Lucky Udu

kilokanfamo wrote:

"This is also proof that the rich also pray and they pray fervently... He said e dey work .. God is wonderful."

funky1040 said:

"Cubana is every word of maturity That Word Try and listen to both side of story before you draw conclusions is very vital."

kajo__96 commented

"Unfortunately life doesn't wait for you to be ok. U gotta get up & keep going."

djkelvinkelvin commented:

"cubana_chiefpriest is a good man … I always see him every time on hallelujah challenge program.. God bless you sir."

ambassador_doris said:

"Best advice from a big brother @cubana_chiefpriest God result de louder. Money na water @cubana_chiefpriest thank you for supporting him, God bless your heart.

lannis____ wrote:

"God abeg na beg I dey beg make a way where there’s no way for me."

palasca01 commented:

"When the rich throws subtle shade you never know who'll come through for u. Always listen to the second side of every story."

