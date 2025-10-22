A father has gone viral on social media after sharing his experience with his little daughter whom he took to school

According to the doting father, he was deeply touched by his daughter's tears at the school, as she wouldn't stop crying

After watching her cry for a long time, the emotional father immediately changed his mind and took her back home

A father left social media users in stitches after recounting a funny but emotional moment with his little daughter during a school drop-off.

The story quickly went viral with netizens sharing their similar experiences with their little children.

Dad makes U-turn at his daughter's school after witnessing her tears. Photo credit: Beinomugisha/ X, Klaus Vedfelt/ Getty Images. Depicted girl has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration.

Source: Twitter

Dad returns home with daughter who cried bitterly

The man, who shared his experience on X under the handle @beingmugisha, narrated how his daughter became inconsolable upon arriving at school.

Despite his efforts to comfort and pacify her, she continued to cry while staring at the unfamiliar environment.

As he witnessed his daughter's tears, the father became confused on whether to leave her in school or take her home.

After spending a long time watching his daughter cry, the father’s emotions took over and he decided it was best to leave school for the day and return home.

Dad takes daughter back home after she cried at school. Photo credit: Beinomugisha/ X, 10'000 Hours/ Getty Images. Depicted school has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration.

Source: Twitter

He recounted the moment on social media, and it attracted comments from netizens who could relate to it.

"I took my daughter to school today, she over-cried. As I speak we are both on our way back home," he narrated.

Reactions as dad shares experience with little daughter

Nigerians reacted to the father's story in the comments section.

Bel Musa said:

"This is why you leave the women to take the kids to school. Our daughters make us too soft. I have been where you are. Just know. She is grown now but still I know that weakness I have when it comes to her."

Sandrah said:

"Ivan that girl is of yesterday."

Stanley Macharia said:

"Kids need to be prepared for such drastic changes. Prepare them mentally by talking about the looming changes, visit the school beforehand and even meet the class teacher if possible. Prepare kids even when moving house."

Yokana said:

"I have seen that before. Both parents had escortes their kid to school as she started crying, Dad started quarreling with the mother, accusing her of mistreating the kid to start school that early."

Wasswa said:

"Several times she cries, what I fo since she studies from the Parish church I convince her that am around for prayers after which I will pick her. That's the only doze she hears otherwise home together or sit in class for some minutes for her to catch up with fellow pupils."

Nkugwa reacted:

"So other schools are planning to break off for third term holiday and for u Ur taking your child to school now what's really going on in uganda."

Donald added:

"My story every day whenever am in kla, my daughter doesn't want to study."

