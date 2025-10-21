Donald Amamgbo, the ex-husband of Shawn Faqua's wife, has reacted to her viral testimony video about their past

The newly married woman went viral a few days ago after sharing a testimony about her failed marriage

Fans were divided after seeing Donald's response, in which he explained the reason he parted ways with her

More details have emerged about the reasons behind the end of Akwaugo’s first marriage.



A few days ago, social media was buzzing after a viral testimony video of Shawn Faqua’s wife made the rounds.

In the video, she claimed that her husband woke up one day and decided to end their marriage, stating that they never had any issues and that he was simply tired of the relationship.

Reacting in a press statement seen on tattleroom.ng, Donald, Akwaugo’s ex-husband, clarified that their marriage did not simply end out of the blue.

He revealed that Akwaugo had asked for a divorce twice early in their marriage.

He added that there were accumulated issues, including Akwaugo's request for a large portion of his wealth just nine months after they got married.

In the statement, Donald mentioned that despite their challenges, he gave Akwaugo a home, car, and cash to help her start over. He also honored his promise to let her travel to Paris and Italy while they were still in the midst of their divorce proceedings.

Donald opens up about their marriage

Donald shared that he wanted everything to end peacefully and wished for Akwaugo to find the right person. He also warned that any further mention of his name or his family would result in legal action.



He explained that their marriage faced serious issues, including allegations of misappropriation of funds involving unpaid vendors.



Donald Amamgbo also spoke about how he supported Akwaugo’s family, sending her brothers to school and helping her establish her event planning business.

It’s worth noting that Shawn Faqua recently had a lavish wedding ceremony on a moving train, which quickly went viral.

What fans said about Akwaugo's ex-husband post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post. Here are comments below:

@cellarrouge shared:

"Even if he's lying please let him. Sharon told her own to the public and he's entitled to do so too in whichever capacity. We are left to believe whomever."



@finesofty stated:

"Pls let him speak up if it will give him peace. we all have brothers and sons . The most important thing is that they are both happy now."

@josh_solange reacted:

"She should’ve just stayed silent and said nothing. A real blast from the past! Enjoy your new marriage to the fullest. Gone are the days when men would keep quiet,now they reply in just two seconds."

@winnietee__event__supplies commented:

"Na bloggers dey drag her past. She didn’t pay anyone. She possibly can’t . Let everyone move on abeg. Happy u both are happy with ur choice of spouse afterwards. Peace."

@mrblackduke wrote:

"Women saying he should rest, it’s clear the lady told a story that’s quite different from his own version. What’s wrong with him saying his truth?"

@winniewhiteatelier shared:

"Hmm, I will rest my case .May God help us avoid certain ppl in our lives."

