Davido’s Cousin, Brenda Paints Dad’s Face on Wedding Veil, Ignites Emotions: “Beautiful Gesture”
- A picture showing how Davido's cousin, Brenda, honored her late politician father on her wedding day has surfaced online
- In the photo, she painted an image of her late father’s face on her veil during the ceremony
- Social media users were touched by her gesture and shared their thoughts on having daughters
Davido's cousin, Brenda Adeleke, honored her late father, Isiaka Adeleke, in a special way during her wedding.
The ebony-skinned bride recently tied the knot, with videos and pictures from her special day circulating online.
The music star, who was recently seen vibing with his daughter to his music, also attended the event.
In one of the posts making the rounds, Brenda honored her late father by having his portrait painted on her wedding veil.
Tunji Adeleke Shares Sister's Picture Online
The picture was shared by Tunji Adeleke, Davido's cousin, who was involved in an incident at an Ibiza club a few months ago.
Video as Adekunle Gold shuns Kidbaby while passing: "From then on, she wouldn't not greet celebs again"
He posted the thoughtful gesture on his Instagram story, and it touched the hearts of those who saw it.
Brenda’s wedding dress was designed by Prudent Okopi, with the portrait of the late politician painted at the tail end of the bride's veil.
Fans React to Brenda’s Gesture
Fans of the bride expressed their joy at seeing the thoughtful tribute, praising Brenda for being a wonderful daughter to the late Isiaka Adeleke.
They gushed over the gesture, noting that both her late father and the people who saw it would be proud.
A few fans mentioned that Brenda’s idea had inspired them and that they would consider doing something similar when they get married.
Recall that Senator Isiaka Adeleke died in 2017 at a hospital in Osogbo, Osun state after suffering a heart attack.
See the post here:
How fans reacted to Brenda's gesture
Many social media users shared their take about the bride and what she did to remember her late father. Here are comments below:
@chinnyjewelry shared:
"So beautiful, This will be me on my wedding day soon in Jesus name. Every good father in Heaven are not to be forgotten."
@boujiepookie reacted:
"In this life ,try get one daughter at least."
@kani41 said:
"Too beautiful a gesture."
@abbeyaimufua commented:
"Her dad will be so proud of her smiling down on her . What a beautiful gesture . May her dads gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Happy married life."
@_tifehsgram wrote:
"So beautiful. I'll like to put my mum picture on my wedding veil. At least even if she can't me with me physically I know she's with me."
@chichi_ezeolu said:
"It's well. This is so thoughtful."
Davido throws party for his twins' birthday
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on October 9, 2024, Davido took to social media to celebrate his twins on their first birthday. The music star did this with a simple message of thanks to God as he shared the news of their new age.
The news of Davido’s twins turning a year old was met with great joy from many fans.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng