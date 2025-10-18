A picture showing how Davido's cousin, Brenda, honored her late politician father on her wedding day has surfaced online

In the photo, she painted an image of her late father’s face on her veil during the ceremony

Social media users were touched by her gesture and shared their thoughts on having daughters

Davido's cousin, Brenda Adeleke, honored her late father, Isiaka Adeleke, in a special way during her wedding.



The ebony-skinned bride recently tied the knot, with videos and pictures from her special day circulating online.

The music star, who was recently seen vibing with his daughter to his music, also attended the event.



In one of the posts making the rounds, Brenda honored her late father by having his portrait painted on her wedding veil.

Tunji Adeleke Shares Sister's Picture Online



The picture was shared by Tunji Adeleke, Davido's cousin, who was involved in an incident at an Ibiza club a few months ago.

He posted the thoughtful gesture on his Instagram story, and it touched the hearts of those who saw it.

Brenda’s wedding dress was designed by Prudent Okopi, with the portrait of the late politician painted at the tail end of the bride's veil.

Fans React to Brenda’s Gesture



Fans of the bride expressed their joy at seeing the thoughtful tribute, praising Brenda for being a wonderful daughter to the late Isiaka Adeleke.



They gushed over the gesture, noting that both her late father and the people who saw it would be proud.

A few fans mentioned that Brenda’s idea had inspired them and that they would consider doing something similar when they get married.

Recall that Senator Isiaka Adeleke died in 2017 at a hospital in Osogbo, Osun state after suffering a heart attack.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Brenda's gesture

Many social media users shared their take about the bride and what she did to remember her late father. Here are comments below:

@chinnyjewelry shared:

"So beautiful, This will be me on my wedding day soon in Jesus name. Every good father in Heaven are not to be forgotten."

@boujiepookie reacted:

"In this life ,try get one daughter at least."



@kani41 said:

"Too beautiful a gesture."

@abbeyaimufua commented:

"Her dad will be so proud of her smiling down on her . What a beautiful gesture . May her dads gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Happy married life."

@_tifehsgram wrote:

"So beautiful. I'll like to put my mum picture on my wedding veil. At least even if she can't me with me physically I know she's with me."

@chichi_ezeolu said:

"It's well. This is so thoughtful."

