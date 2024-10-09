Nigerian singer Davido’s twins have now turned one to the joy of numerous fans on social media

Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido has taken to social media to celebrate his twins on their first birthday.

On October 9, 2024, the Grammy-nominated musician took to his social media pages to share the great news with his numerous fans.

Recall that a year ago, social media was buzzing with celebration as OBO’s wife, Chioma, welcomed a set of twins shortly after their first child together, Ifeanyi, died.

Fans gush as Davido celebrates his twins on their first birthday. Photos: @davido

One year later, Davido announced that his twins had turned one. The music star did this with a simple message of thanks to God.

He wrote:

“+1 Alhamdulillah”

See Davido’s tweet below:

Fans celebrate as Davido’s twins mark 1st birthday

The news of Davido’s twins turning a year old was met with great joy from many fans. Read some of their congratulatory messages below:

Theo Abu said twins are special:

Borini prayed for the twins:

Freyy called the twins her sons:

Mide congratulated Davido:

Big Feyi prayed for the twins to surpass Davido:

Billy asked for bank details for him to celebrate the twins:

Okafor called God the greatest as he celebrated them:

Kwara Lastborn asked for the twins’ names:

Davido babysits twins

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Davido spurred an online frenzy on the night of Tuesday, July 2, after sharing a heartwarming clip with his twin children.

Despite keeping the identities of his newborns private, Davido gave netizens a glimpse of his precious jewels.

In the viral footage, the former DMW executive was seen in the front seat of his car, listening and nodding to a popular baby rhyme. The children's carriers were visible in the back seat as the singer savoured the sweet moment.

