A video of Davido at a recent family function has been making the rounds on social media

The music crooner was seen looking all smiles and dapper in his blue agbada that fit him like a glove

Fans have pointed out his attitude at the event, igniting warm comments about the singer and his family at large

Nigerian Afrobeat crooner David 'Davido' Adeleke became a subject of discussion on October 17, 2025, after attending the wedding ceremony of Brenda, a family member.

The music star was at the event with his entire family, including his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, his father, Shina Rambo, B-Red, Nickos, Aunty Dupe, Shade, Lati, and many more.

Video of Davido at his cousin's wedding trends as he turn up alongside Governor Ademola Adeleke, his father, Shina Rambo, B-Red, Nickos, Aunty Dupe, Shade, and Lati. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Some clips from the event captured Davido displaying his true self as a Yoruba man, by prostrating to a very elderly person he had to greet at the event.

This was pointed out and admired by many of his fans, who claimed that he was indeed properly trained. Another heartwarming moment from the event was the big hug extended to him by his aunt, Dupe, and his 'favourite' uncle, Ademola Adeleke.

Watch some video here:



Fans react to Davido's family event

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@angelo_sozo said:

"That third slide is 5star home training on display!"

@iam_adebisi_jnr said:

"Bro, that 3rd slide!! Proud moment for him papa 😍."

@williams_moses_46 said:

"Na the second time Davido Dey wear this cloth be this. First time was with the President now this is the second time.I too Dey observe shaa 🔥I too love Davido no cap."

@chinenye_emmaculate said:

"All I see is love. I love Davido 😍😍😍my baby boy too sweet."

@sanzzy_oma said:

"Omo the Adeleke is full of love. They all love each other..And always show up for each other 😍😍

My father siblings na eye service wan finish them🤣🤣."

@larmsey_marney said:

"Sometimes I wish am a member of their family wallahi or probably just close to them 😂😂😂they’re literally happy set of humans fa."

Video of Davido having fun at his cousin's wedding trends as other members of his family, including Governor Ademola Adeleke, Shina Rambo, B-Red, Nickos, Aunty Dupe, and Lati turn up. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

@fabunmik said:

"That smile from davido's father is the smile of a very fulfilled and proud father."

@juliedonas said:

"Omohhh. The relationship between him and his uncle is too tight 😍😍😍Unlike my uncle way Dey look for someone to kpai."

@bdevine490 said:

"It's Davido's cousin Brenda wedding! Congratulations to the couple."

@larmsey_marney said:

"Sometimes I wish am a member of their family wallahi or probably just close to them 😂😂😂they’re literally happy set of humans fa."

@shebabe2025 said:

"If e reach your turn no train your pikin well, you see how davido papa Dey smile as him pikin Dey greet elders?"





Videos from Davido, Chioma’s Twins’ 2nd Birthday



Legit.ng earlier reported that fun videos from Davido's twins' second birthday in Atlanta, USA, emerged on social media.

While the birthday celebration was said to be a low-key event, it was attended by many of Davido's close associates and friends.

The clips stirred reactions, with many sharing their observations on the birthday party.

Source: Legit.ng