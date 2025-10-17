A video has captured how Kidbaby was treated when she met Adekunle Gold at an event while he was passing by

In the video, the content creator expressed excitement upon seeing Adekunle Gold, referring to him as “our daddy"

Fans shared their observations about the music star and how he treated Kidbaby in the recording

Fans were displeased after seeing a video of content creator Eyinju Oluwa, better known as Kidbaby, and Adekunle Gold at an event.



The music star, who was seen with his daughter at Simi's show a few days ago, attended the event where Kidbaby saw him.

Fans share observation about Adekunle Gold and Kidbaby. Photo credit@adekunlegold/@kidbaby

Source: Instagram



The excited content creator smiled and tried to greet Adekunle Gold, even clapping and calling him “our daddy” as he passed by.

However, instead of acknowledging her, the singer was hurried away past Kidbaby. The skit maker gathered her courage and moved on as if nothing had happened.

Fans share observations about Adekunle Gold



Reacting to the video, fans of the "Shade" crooner who got designer gifts a few months ago commented on how he treated Kidbaby. Some suggested it may not have been intentional, recalling that Adekunle Gold had shared the content creator's skit on his X handle before.

Fans advise Kidbaby over viral video. Photo credit@kidbaby

Source: Instagram



A few others blamed the singer's security guards, saying they were rushing him and preventing him from interacting with any of his fans.



Some fans criticized Kidbaby for trying to greet the singer in the first place, advising that next time she should just look away when she sees celebrities.



Others speculated that Adekunle Gold might not have recognized her because she wasn’t in her usual costume, unlike when she’s in her skit persona.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Adekunle, Kidbaby's video

Many shared their observation about the skit maker and the music star at the party. Here are comments below:

@officialaygold shared:

"Definitely not intentional, Eja NLA might not recognise her real face.'

@FCSTradng shared:

"Person wey she should have ignored. I don’t know why you people allow yourself to be disgraced by this yeyebrities. Yeyebrity my foot!"

@Theyenvyherrrr stated:

"That place is noisy he prolly didn’t hear her w his body guards directing him out, he has once posted her video on X nah. Una sha like drama."

@olasebotifeg shared:

"I think it’s oversight plus his guards".

@billieoflagos wrote:

"From that moment she no go ever greet any celebrity."

@CHULLY1010 commented:

"If she passes him and doesn’t greet, people will start dragging her. She only did the right thing."

Deja speaks Yoruba with Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng had reported that singer Adekunle Gold warmed the hearts of fans after sharing a video of his conversation with his daughter, Deja.

The music star was seen teaching Deja how to speak Yoruba and the name to call him in the language. The three-year-old said "Baba mi” as many drooled over her.

Fans shared observation about the father and daughter relationship while praising the music star.

Source: Legit.ng