Nigerian online users have expressed excitement over Adekunle Gold, Imisi’s, and Mensan’s latest collaboration

Adekunle Gold premiered his music project Fuji Sealift in October and held a star-studded listening party

As he prepares to release the music video for one of the tracks, some BBNaija Season 10 housemates were featured

Online users could not keep calm after seeing Adekunle Gold’s latest feature with two of the BBNaija Season 10 housemates.

The show ended about a week ago, and Adekunle Gold was one of the special appearances that night.

Adekunle Gold features Imisi and Mensan on Many people music video.

The music crooner, who has just released his album Fuji, shared snaps of a music video with Imisi and Mensan, his lookalike, featured in it.

This came after news of his iPhone 17 gift to Imisi was made public. Netizens have expressed joy over their collaboration, as videos of the group dancing to his music have surfaced online.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian online users were pleased to see Imisi, the winner of the just-concluded Big Brother Naija Season 10, on a call with Adekunle Gold.

Adekunle Gold was one of the artists who performed at the show’s finale and supported Imisi throughout her journey.

While they spoke on the phone, Imisi appreciated him and made a request which he honoured.







Reactions as Imisi, Mensan appears on AG's video

Read some reactions as compiled below:

@princesxjulie said:

"Me too, I am waiting for when the video will drop on YouTube."

@alllthingsbold said:

"From Mensan and Imisi singing his songs every night to now being in his music video!!!, dreams really do come true!!!Thank you daddy deja @adekunleGOLD."

@IconicLawyer said:

"Congratulations to Imisi and Mensan (Adekunle silver in Dede’s voice). Given the lyrics of the song, sdding one of our famous fishes would have banged sha."

@JubrilZakariyau said:

"If they want this video to bang, they should consider those Fuji background videos."

@ChimamandaEfe said:

"Oh mine… I am so emotional right now. Imisioluwa you are indeed a Child Grace. Never depart from the way of the lord and remain your humble self. God will continue to surprise you."

@Ade_miide said:

"The number of times I've watched this ehn. Looking forward to the full music video. Congratulations Imisi and Mensan."

@Remolight54 said:

"It can only be God. IMISI's grace choke. God's names be praised, this is huge. I'm so happy for Imisi and Mensan, they are so deserving. God bless you @adekunleGOLD."

@mz_onaolamiposi said:

"Omoh Imisi is omo ologo, it’s really her time Shine on girlie."

@EEbitiwa39749 said:

"Yes ooo our baby girl imisi this is the beginning of your blessings adekunle Gold god bless you and your household ijn Imisi my star queen ijoba 606."





Adekunle Gold opens up about family

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that, Adekunle Gold stated that being a good husband and father means more to him than fame or success.

The singer revealed that his daughter, Adejare, inspires him to be better than his upbringing allowed.

AG Baby shared the emotional story behind his song ‘My Love Is The Same’, dedicated to his family.

