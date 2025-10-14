Nigerian twin sensation Rudeboy (Paul Okoye) and Mr P (Peter Okoye) made the front pages of blogs recently

A recent report disclosed that the brothers have finally taken stern actions against each other on social media

Fans and netizens who came across the viral report shared hot takes about the musicians as they revisited their legacy

It appears another conflict is brewing between the famed Nigerian music duo, Psquare, as both Rudeboy (Paul Okoye) and Mr P (Peter Okoye) have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Fans immediately noted the change on Monday and speculated that there might be tension between the twin brothers, who rejoined in 2021 after years apart.

Although neither Rudeboy nor Mr P has issued a public remark regarding the unfollowing, the action has prompted discomfort among their fans.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the twin sensation announced their second split in 2023 after more than two years of their highly-publicised reunion. This came after their first separation in 2017.

However, in 2021, they reconciled following a four-year split and multiple public disagreements that alienated colleagues and fans.

See the screenshot below:

In a previous report, Peter Okoye announced the disbandment of the music group.

He mentioned this in response to a Twitter user who stated that there will never be another Psquare since everything has its time.

"There will be nothing like Psquare forever. "There is time for everything."

Concurring with him, Peter stated that there is no longer a Psquare; he is his own Square. He claimed that Jude Okoye and Paul Okoye are the new Psquare and encouraged Nigerians to manage them.

“Exactly! Judeboy & Rudeboy, that’s the new JPsquare make una manage them. It’s their time. I dey on my own dey run my own race. I am my own Square”.

Nigerians react as Rudeboy, Mr P unfollow each other



Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

_munachi_uyi said:

"For 2025? We don move on since, na una sabi 😏

toghiqueen said:

"I no even know say dem still dey follow each other o."

sheela.ruby.7 said:

"Una own na to Dey waka from page to page dey find who unfollow each other, btw that one na their business."

adababy222 said:

"If twins be like this,God I no want ooooo."

moments_nmeanings said:

"Never see this kyn twins b4 o haba."

benneth_o.b.o said:

"They have unfollowed each other since even before the court case."

pharmlyndamaka said:

"Wetin come be my own Kwanu, Omo Na them sabi😂😂."

gi.f.t.y said:

"na them sabi."

rhoda_apparel01 said:

"Na them sabi make everybody face him family wahala Lobatan."

udosweet said:

"Una real get time oh. Weytin concern me."

sis_miracle said:

"Them first dey follow each other."

joshylanky_ said:

"Na their problem be that we get watin Dey bother us no be this one."

kizzyboywizzy said:

"Na Mary Slessor wey I blame for all this 😒,If not....."

motherland1_009 said:

"Na their papa biz."

1alexis_row said:

"That’s their concern abeg, na wetin i go chop this morning dey me important."

n.o.s.s.k.y said:

"Why would they be following eachother when they dont talk to eachother."

Moment Jude Okoye, Rudeboy, left court

Legit.ng also reported that Jude Okoye was with Rudeboy as his N850m money laundering case was delayed.

EFCC slams Jude with seven-count charge over Ikoyi property, accusing him of acquiring a high-value Lagos property using suspicious funds from illegal sources.

Some netizens suggest Jude and Paul are siding against Peter, igniting fresh tension around the Okoye brothers.

