Adeniyi Johnson and his wife have shared a beautiful moment from their marital life with their fans online

In the post, the couple reaffirmed their love while wearing wedding dresses and a suit

Fans were thrilled to witness the lovely moment, offering prayers and blessings for the couple’s continued happiness

Nollywood couple Adeniyi Johnson and his wife, Seyi Edun, captivated their fans with a post detailing their marital journey.

The couple, who traveled abroad with their twin children last year, decided to celebrate their love and reassure each other of their commitment to stay together through thick and thin.

In the post, they were seen in beautiful wedding attire—Seyi Edun in a stunning floor-length gown and Adeniyi Johnson in a sharp black suit, walking toward each other.

Seyi, all smiles, descended the stairs, her gown sweeping the floor in a breathtaking display. She held her white bouquet, posing for pictures with a radiant smile.

Adeniyi Johnson drools over his wife



In the video, Adeniyi Johnson, who was nearly robbed months ago, walks toward his bride by the door, touching her nose and smiling lovingly at her.

The couple then stood together for pictures, and many fans couldn’t stop gushing over them.

Fans React to Adeniyi Johnson's Post



Fans were blown away by the sight of Seyi Edun descending the staircase, expressing their excitement at seeing the couple in such beautiful attire.

Many wished them well and prayed for another set of twins in the coming year. Some followers, inspired by the moment, tagged their partners and husbands, requesting that they watch the video as a reminder of their own vows.

See the video here:

How fans reacted yo Adeniyi Johnson's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the Nollywood actors. Here are comments from fans about them as seen below:

@olayinkasolomon01 stated:

"This one sweet my belle oooooooo, congratulations my family."

@folukedaramolasalako said:

"Awwww you guys rock, this is a great one."

@busolami1104 reacted:

"Another twins loading."

@officialbukky_majek wrote:

"Awwwww, so beautiful, together forever Inshaallah."

@theladyjokelet shared:

"Awwwwnnn see my people."

@adeolaphrincess shared:

"Awnnnn, Congratulations to you both."

@maplebyautos commented:

"Congratulations my people. Together forever."

@tbs_toybamstyles shared:

"Okomi wo it’s time to reassure me biko, e be like say u don forget all the vows o. Biko see this beautiful moment."

@naveeshirt_bint_mumini stated:

"Chaii, money is good edakun, see me smiling, like mumu. May Almighty God continue to bless your union ma'am."

