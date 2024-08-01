Nigerian singer Paul Nonso Okoye, aka Rudeboy, finally spilled the tea on what is going on between him and his twin brother Peter Okoye

Recall that the music brothers came back together in 2021 after their first misunderstanding in 2016

In a recent video, Rudeboy broker down in detail how his brother made up his mind not to work with him anymore

Nigerian singer Paul Nonso Okoye, aka Rudeboy, has opened up about his relationship with his twin brother Peter Okoye, aka Mr P.

The music group Psquare, which includes Paul and his twin brother, Peter Okoye, disbanded in 2016 but reformed in 2021.

Paul Okoye confirmed that PSquare has split again. Credit: @iamkingrudy

In a recent interview with Lagos City FM, where he also discussed Peter calling the EFCC on him, Rudeboy acknowledged that they had broken up again.

The Enjoyemnt crooner narrated how his twin had an inferiority complex about their music and allowed side talks to get to him.

"I was being accused of saying that he [Peter] was the dancer and I'm the singer. I know whenever we go to the airport, people ask are you a singer or a dancer? I didn't know it was touching him. But I know there was a time we came together and said, 'don't allow this thing get to you, you should be proud of what you're doing. That's the role you're playing.'

Speaking on his brother's abrupt decision to quit their music group Paul Okoye said:

"The new PSquare was peaceful. I needed the past mistakes not to repeat themselves. But then again he [Peter] said he's no more doing [no longer interested]. In fact, he told me in the face that he wants to quit. I asked if we could make it public and he refused. But what will happen when I go solo? People will call me the bad person. That's why I'm speaking up now."

Watch the video below:

Paul Okoye spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

