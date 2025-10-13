Frank Edwards has joined Nigerians in mourning the death of popular televangelist, Uma Upkai

The clergy passed away, and the news of his demise broke many hearts, especially within the Christian community

Fans reacted after seeing the music minister’s tribute to the deceased, sharing their own encounters with him as well

Gospel singer Frank Edwards has reacted to the sudden death of Rev. Dr. Uma Ukpai, which occurred in the early hours of Monday, October 13, 2025.

The clergy passed away on October 6, with his family sharing the sad news on his Instagram page.

Reacting to the news, Edwards shared a picture of the late cleric and paid tribute to him. He recalled his childhood encounter with Rev. Ukpai, noting that he was just 8 years old when he attended a crusade conducted by the late evangelist.

According to Edwards, he was healed of asthma and pneumonia at the program.

Frank Edwards, who gained attention after Moses Bliss' wedding, thanked the late clergy for his significant impact on his life. He added that Rev. Ukpai finished well and wished him eternal rest.

Fans share testimonies about late Upkai

Fans also shared their encounters with the late cleric. One man noted that Rev. Ukpai had been active in ministry since the days of the Spiritual Union in Abia State.

Another fan stated that he had passed the baton to the next generation and encouraged all Christians to continue the heavenly race.

One fan shared a dream in which the late Rev. Ukpai appeared and guided him on how to take care of his prayer life. He added that he had been practicing the advice since then, unaware that the cleric would soon pass on to glory.

Recall that a few years ago, Frank Edwards shared a personal testimony of his childhood health challenges. He revealed that his mother would spend sleepless nights at his feet, keeping him warm by wearing socks on his feet and hands to help him recover.

How fans reacted to Frank Edward's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post shared by the singer. Here are comments below:

@eleke_obinna shared:

"Great man of God from my childhood he has been a great teacher of Gods word, from spiritual union Umule, Aba abia state, you have impacted many souls sir, God bless your soul in heaven . Rest well papa."

@winny_ezeme stated:

"Rest on Papa! You have passed us the baton now it’s time we keep running this race ."

@sylviakanu_chika commented:

"You will hear well done in heaven sir. You lived a life of impact ."

@brown__naya stated:

"Just a week ago, Pa Uma upkai ministered to me in my dream. He gave me an instruction on how to live my prayer life. I have been actively practicing it since last week Sunday. Little did i know hd would pass on a week later. Rest on papa."

@wunmi_izuagie wrote:

"We lost a huge general of the faith! Take your rest, Papa Uma Upkai. "

