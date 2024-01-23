Frank Edwards has said that he is not doing a dance challenge after some ladies tagged him in their dance videos

This happened after Moses Bliss shared that his fiancée tagged him in a dance video and he decided to propose to her

A guy known as Christian Ogede reached out to Edwards on behalf of her sister who sent a dance video

Gospel singer Frank Edwards has informed ladies sending their dance videos to his DM to stop it because he is not doing a dance challenge.

Legit.ng had reported that Moses Bliss who is a colleague of Edwards had shared how his fiancée tagged him in a dance video and he took an interest in her.

Imitating Moses Bliss's partner Marie Wiseborn, many ladies stormed social media to tag Edwards, maybe the singer would take interest in any of them as well.

Frank Edwards reacts to ladies tagging him dance videos. Photo credit @miosesbliss/@frankrichboy

Source: Instagram

Frank Edwards asks why ladies are sending him dance videos

In the caption of his post, Edwards had to ask why ladies are sending dance videos.

The singer who didn't want a fan to trek because of him addressed the questions to his fans because the number of tags he was receiving increased.

A fan pleads with Frank Edwards on behalf of his sister

In the post, a fan known as Obande Christian Ogede sent a message to Edwards on behalf of his sister Karen who also tagged the singer in a dance video.

According to him, the gospel singer is taking time to slide into her sister's direct message. He said that a song by a gospel singer Chioma Afro Vibes has been making his sister go crazy.

Ogede went on to hype his sister so that Edwards could look her way.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@jkjhair:

"They are just starting go and ask GWR.'

@officialprincess_zita:

"Una no go kee person for this blue app."

@sonichizcakes:

"My video dropping at 2am."

@thriftwearbybellz

"Pastor N said it we should get ready for plenty tags.'

@umycutie':

"See wetin Moses Bliss and wife cause oooo. Please what time did your sister tag by 2am?"

@officialbecks:

"Does the sister have a dual citizenship?"

@dobisparkles:

"Nigerians."

@zinnys_fingerfoods:

"Very good! Make Una rest."

@onemindxgram:

"Dance video hype that ended in “But Karen fine ooh, See person daughter ooh” bros Haba u still never understand???"

@ms_tsalachjenny:

"Is the guy sister a British or America citizen? You think these men don't marry for a reason."

@louisakillz:

"I need voice note to express my laughter."

Frank Edwards enters prayer mode as Moses proposes to partner

Legit.ng had reported that Edwards had shared how his colleague Moses Bliss troubled him over the song he used for his proposal video.

He also congratulated the singer and noted that he was in a prayer mood over his fiancée as well.

The video sparked reactions from fans and his colleagues.

