Indigenous superstar 9ice went viral as he opened up on what he intends to do to his face once he clocks 50 years old

In a TikTok video, the Ogbomosho-born musician expressed his desire to honour his background and family traditions

Furthermore, the Congo Aso hitmaker opened up on plans about his father’s cosmetic procedures, gaining the attention of many online

Veteran Nigerian artist Abolore Adegbola Akande, also known as 9ice, has announced plans to obtain a tribal mark at the age of 50.

The superstar revealed this in a recent video posted to his TikTok account.

Fans react as 9ice shares unexpected facial plan for age 50. Credit: @9iceofficial

Source: Instagram

The Ogbomosho-born artist announced that he will be acquiring the tribal mark in commemoration of his father, who bears the same mark.

“By the time I’m 50, I will get the same mark as my dad. That’s what I want to do for my birthday. A lot of my boys said I won’t do that, but you will see,” he stated.

9ice is well-known for his effective usage of the Yoruba language in his music, as well as his catchy lyrics and distinct delivery style.

In 2008, he rose to stardom with the smash track 'Gongo Aso'. Since then, he has recorded more albums and successful songs.

In an interview with Nancy Isime in August 2025, 9ice revealed that he practices conventional worship.

He described how he became a heathen after being referred to an Ifa priest while dealing with a "spiritual attack" that caused him to vomit blood for six months.

The musician admitted that after being healed, he regretted not becoming a traditionalist earlier.

Watch the video below:

Still on 9ice and his transitional beliefs, Legit.ng reported in 2023 that he was crowned with a chieftaincy title in Ogun state.

The indigenous artist provided his fans with a couple of pictures from the momentous occasion.

He was declared the "Amuludun of the Ijofin Kingdom," which translates to "Chief Entertainer of the Ijofin Kingdom."

9ice extended his gratitude to the monarch of the Ijofin Kingdom for bestowing upon him the chieftaincy title and further assured Nigeria of his continued support.

His words:

“AARE AMULUDUN IJOFIN KINGDOM. IPOKIA YEWA. THANKS TO HRM OBA MORUF AWODE. AND THE ENTIRE FAMILY OF GUSANU AND THE PEOPLE OF IJOFIN KINGDOM YEWA. OGUN STATE.”

Singer 9ice reveals bold cosmetic move for age 50. Credit: @9iceofficial

Source: UGC

Legit.ng previously reported that 9ice celebrated his son, Zion, who turned 16 on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

In a series of pictures on his Instagram handle, the singer wished his son a happy birthday and prayed he lived long. He captioned it:

“Happy birthday, Zion, many more years to come. Z papa”

From the photos the Gongo Aso singer shared on his Instagram account, his fans noted that Zion is as tall as his father, and they could pass for siblings.

He further expressed his love for him while describing Zion as a “star boy.”

9ice had Zion with his first wife and former manager, Toni Payne. The couple broke up 10 years ago.

Video of 9ice with MC Oluomo at KWAM 1's 66th birthday party

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that veteran Fuji singer King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as KWAM 1 or K1, got a surprise celebration as he clocked 66 on March 3, 2023.

The surprise birthday party, organised by the singer's wife Emmanuella, was star-studded as famous faces in the country stormed the event to celebrate K1.

Video clips from the event showed the likes of 9ice, MC Oluomo, and Dayo Amusa, among others, in attendance.

Source: Legit.ng