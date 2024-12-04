Singer 9ice is in a celebratory mood as his first child, Zion, is a year older as he splashed their photos together on social media

Zion is the product of the Gbamu Gbamu singer's marriage to the former artist manager Toni Payne

The singer's colleagues and fans were amazed at the growth of the 16-year-old boy as they compared him to his father

Nigerian singer Akande Abolore, popularly known as 9ice, has celebrated his son, Zion, who turned 16 on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

In a series of pictures on his Instagram handle, the singer wished his son a happy birthday and prayed he lived long. He captioned it:

9ice celebrates son Zion's 16th birthday. Photo credit: @9iceofficial

Source: Instagram

“Happy birthday, Zion, many more years to come. Z papa”

From the photos the Gongo Aso singer shared on his Instagram account, his fans noted that Zion is as tall as his father, and they could pass for siblings.

He further expressed his love for him while describing Zion as a “star boy.”

See the post here:

9ice had Zion with his first wife and former manager, Toni Payne. The couple broke up 10 years ago.

Netizens celebrate 9ice's son Zion on his birthday

Some fans and celebrities joined 9ice to celebrate his son turning 16. They could not hide their amazement over how grown the Living Thing singer's son is. Read some of their reactions below:

@realyemisolade:

"See OUR ZION ooooo.... Tall, Sweet - Looking & Confident!"

@iambimpeakintunde:

"Happy Birthday Daddy's copy"

@baddyoosha:

"Z don tall pass you"

@opeyemipexi4:

"This boy don tall reach you boss. happy birthday"

@therealblackchild:

"Happy birthday Z, Many more years to come"

@officialdejialaran:

"Resemblance, happy birthday Zion."

@its_beejay:

"Keeping Living and Florising Omo oba"

