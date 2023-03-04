Popular Nigerian Fuji maestro KWAM 1 celebrated his 66th birthday on Friday, March 3, and it came with a surprise party organized by his wife Emmanuella

The party was studded by prominent figures in the country as the likes of 9ice, MC Oluomo, Dayo Amusa were all spotted at the party

However, netizens are reacting to a video of singer 9ice and MC Olumo discussing at the party, as many gave different speculation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Friday, March 3, came with a surprise birthday celebration for veteran Fuji singer King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, better known as KWAM 1 or K1, as he clocked 66 in 2023.

The surprise birthday party, which was organized by the singer’s wife Emmanuella, was star-studded as popular faces in the country stormed the event to celebrate K1.

Videos from KWAM 1's 66th birthday party. Credit: @goldmynetv @emmanuellaeversmilling

Source: Instagram

Video clips from the event showed the likes of 9ice, MC Oluomo, Dayo Amusa, among others, in attendance.

Watch the moment KWAM 1 cut his birthday cake:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the moment KWAM 1’s wife Emmanuella gave the vote of thanks:

Watch the moment 9ice was spotted with MC Oluomo:

Reactions trail video of MC Oluomo with 9ice

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

horpemih24:

"Is he under the influence so restless."

vibezysla:

"This ones are talking about the coming election, make una stay safe in lagos o."

mr.odunga_:

"Why 9ice Dey do like who smoke Colorado ."

omeje.charles:

"Wetin Dey do 9ce?? Make dem sha hold am He is acting as if he under influence of smtin."

waley_ekun:

"9ice gragra too much ."

kingdavide2023:

"You left London with British passport, and be doing security for your junior brother mate ."

officialwalters:

"Mc olomo or whatever dey feel like mini god lately."

cubani_nft:

"Nice can now retire from music as he no later win Grammy at least he won with the rigging team see as he dey behave like who them promise free crates of Gulder for party‍♂️."

KWAM 1 and wife tension netizens

Legit.ng reported that KWAM 1 gave another lovely update on the special bond he shares with his new wife Emmanuella.

Following the celebration of his 65th birthday, the love birds treated themselves to a lunch date and the singer shared a video on his page.

Emmanuella made the video and she showed the spread before them while KWAM 1 carried on with hungrily devouring his portion.

Source: Legit.ng