Nigerian singerAlexander Abolore Adegbola Akande best known as 9ice Ogun was honoured with a chieftaincy title recently

The famous musician, overjoyed with the recognition, took to social media to inform his fans and followers

In an expression of appreciation, 9ice vowed to the monarch of the Ijofin Kingdom that he would continue to support Nigeria

Nigerian singer Alexander Abolore Adegbola Akande, popularly known as 9ice, has been crowned with a chieftaincy title in Ogun state

The indigenous superstar provided his fans with a couple of pictures from the momentous occasion.

He was declared the "Amuludun of the Ijofin Kingdom," which translates to "Chief Entertainer of the Ijofin Kingdom."

9ice extended his gratitude to the monarch of the Ijofin Kingdom for bestowing upon him the chieftaincy title and further assured Nigeria of his continued support.

His words:

“AARE AMULUDUN IJOFIN KINGDOM. IPOKIA YEWA. THANKS TO HRM OBA MORUF AWODE. AND THE ENTIRE FAMILY OF GUSANU AND THE PEOPLE OF IJOFIN KINGDOM YEWA. OGUN STATE.”

Netizens congratulate 9ice

Legit.ng captured the comments below:

ajesings:

"Congratulations Baale."

lordlarry010:

"Youno sabi sing again? "

big_stepper44:

"Congratulations Egbon nla."

bebemusiliu_adisaonitaxi:

"Ajegbo Ajeto….A je fowo pawu feringi jobi Aase ."

femixpix004:

"Wow big Congrats. More way forward."

opeyemi_abdu:

"Congrats Legendary."

zoneeymullar:

"Congratulations great one."

