Amid his ex-wife's condescending remarks, a new video of Isreal Afeare, better known as Isreal DMW, the personal logistics manager for the Nigerian singer Davido, surfaced online

Recall that Israel asserted that his ex-wife taunted him by implying that he acquired dignity by serving as his boss as a "slave"

A recent video captured the attention of netizens, showing the logistics manager pathetically begging the Afrobeat star for money to purchase some designer perfumes

A video featuring Isreal Afeare, popularly known as Isreal DMW, the personal logistics manager for Nigerian singer Davido, surfaced online amidst derogatory remarks made by his ex-wife.

As previously reported by Legit.ng, Isreal disclosed that his ex-wife had mocked him, insinuating that he gained respect by constantly seeking favours from his oga and serving as his "slave."

Video Isreal DMW begging Davido money for perfume trends online Credit: @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

Numerous online clips have circulated, showcasing Isreal's seemingly subservient demeanour towards the Afrobeats star.

However, a recent video has captured the attention of internet users, revealing a moment when the logistics manager humbly requested funds to purchase high-end designer perfumes for himself.

In the video, Isreal explained to Davido that he required money to visit the mall, shop, and buy a Gucci perfume.

See the video below

Netizens react to videos of Israel DMW and Davido

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

profittactics0:

"If David sack him today then he got nothing left. Not siding anybody but the lady has a point."

bee_xx_y:

"Or maybe Davido should stop posting when he’s begging for money or doing the prostrating thing."

wilsluv11:

"I good woman would have used the popularity to make good money for the family considering the circle that the husband is. She would have gotten a brand while the husband still continue his business isn’t that a wise idea? If he isn’t wise enough to start a business why can’t you start it and manage the business."

lucci_hdc:

"But carter efe dey naked inside skit. Why him babe neva talk?"

omi.irabor:

"If to say na Wizkid u for nor dey see juju online videos dey beg like this, wizkid go versa am low key, no video needed."

charles_ivy22:

"Omo if my husband job is to kneel and jump to feed me and my kid ..no p at least is better than fraud or ritual ..I will accept."

fekomiceo:

"I think israel is been misunderstood that’s all I see. He is just a fun guy who sees opportunity and is using it diligently. How many of una for comment session don perform for. A lot of people in the comment session would do worse to be in limelight . Abeg free Israel."

soulbeat:

"Isreal you better go settle with your wife knee down and beg for forgiveness she want the best for you that’s why she want you to man up."

Sheila reveals more details about failed marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that after accusing him of abusing her physically and emotionally, isreal's wife shared more details of the things she endured in the marriage.

She admitted the signs were there when they were planning the wedding as he rushed things and even threatened.

Sheila revealed they started having problems in the marriage by November, a month after the wedding, and Isreal started locking her out and forbidding her from leaving the house.

Source: Legit.ng