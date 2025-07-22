A video showcasing a school girl dressed in a traditional outfit for her school's cultural day has gone viral, with many fans praising her creativity

In the clip, the girl can be seen mimicking the traditional wedding outfit worn by Chioma when she married Davido last year

Fans have taken to social media to share their observations, with many applauding her for capturing the essence of Chioma’s wedding dress

A school girl has left many people impressed with her remarkable recreation of Chioma Adeleke’s traditional wedding outfit and dance during her school’s cultural day celebration.

In a video making rounds online, the young girl was seen wearing a red and white Igbo traditional outfit, mimicking Chioma’s iconic wedding dress from her lavish 2024 ceremony with Davido tagged Chivido.

Girl applauded for recreating Chioma's traditional wedding dress. Photo credit@chefchi/@teamchivideo

Source: Instagram

Chioma had worn a red embellished short dress with a sweeping white tail and held a horse tail while dancing during the traditional wedding.

The school girl recreated this look perfectly, also carrying the horse tail in her hands and styling her hair with red beads, just as Chioma did.

Imitating Chioma’s dance steps and modelling skills

The video, captioned "the little princess," showed the girl not only showcasing her stunning outfit but also mimicking Davido's Chioma’s dance moves.

She confidently executed the same graceful dance steps while holding the horse tail, much like Chioma did at her wedding.

The girl also demonstrated her modelling skills, confidently catwalking on stage as part of her performance.

Davido’s Chioma trends over cultural day attire. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Fans applaud girl’s performance and look

Viewers were quick to praise the girl’s impressive display. They commended both her and her parents for the thoughtfulness and effort in putting together her outfit for the occasion.

Several fans also applauded the designer behind the attire and expressed admiration for the girl's dancing, comparing her cultural day performance to Davido’s recent album "5ive," which he is currently promoting on his tour.

Interestingly, the girl was number five in the video, coinciding with Davido’s album title.

See the beautiful video here:

Reactions trail girls video

Netizens shared their view about the little girl and her outfit to her cultural day. They praised her and her parents while someone was able to identify her. See a few comments below:

@mashalrahma shared:

"See what a good name brings we should mind what we put out there on internet."

@khaleceee stated:

"She's so adorable. She nailedu the outfit. Welldone Princess."

@staytunedlover reacted:

"Beautiful."

@evanamako commented:

"They no born the school well make that lil princess no win."

@wendy.obirikorang said:

"Teamchivido admin pls did you realize that she was contestant number “5” too which also stands of the 5 album?"

@chhyrubby reacted:

"Awww that’s my friend daughter oooo ."

Chioma dances to Davido's song at club

Legit.ng had reported that Davido's wife, Chioma was recently spotted after she stepped out to have fun at a club.

In the clip, Davido’s song 'With You' featuring Omah Lay was playing in the background as Chioma danced enthusiastically for her husband.

