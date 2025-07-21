Singer Tems had a hilarious encounter with a 22-year-old male fan during her recent performance

The beautiful singer hesitated after finding out his age, but the fan’s cheeky response lit up the stage

The crowd erupted with laughter as the Grammy winner recovered and gave him an unforgettable serenade

Nigerian music star, Tems, gave fans more than just her soulful voice during a recent live performance; she served up a sweet and funny moment that had the audience in stitches.

While serenading fans from the stage, the singer walked up to a lucky male attendee to interact more closely.

But what was supposed to be a smooth moment took a comical turn when she asked the fan for a few personal details.

Tems and a fan encounter during a performance melt her. Photos: @temsbaby/IG

The fan, clearly excited but composed, told Tems his name and where he was from. Then came the age question.

He said: "I'm 22"

Tems, visibly taken aback, froze momentarily and smiled, appearing unsure about whether to continue the int*mate serenade.

Her hesitation didn’t go unnoticed by the young man, who quickly reassured her with one of the smoothest replies of the night:

“It’s okay, I like older women.”

The cheeky line sent waves of laughter through the crowd, with Tems herself giggling at the unexpected confidence. For a moment, the singer appeared flustered, but in the best way possible.

Getting back into the groove, the Grammy winner composed herself and leaned into the moment.

She said with a playful tone, leaving the crowd cheering even louder:

“Look me in the eyes while I’m singing"

Tems shares cozy moment with fan

During the same performance, Tems, who appeared to have engaged a male fan at her concert, shared some cosy moments with him on stage.

The singer professed love for the fan before pulling him into a heartfelt hug. The fan, clearly overwhelmed by the moment, attempted to reciprocate the embrace but was quickly stopped by Tems' bodyguard.

See the video here:

Netizens' reactions to Tem's video

Legit.ng compiled reactions of social media users below:

@the_joy_gurl

"This guy don use eyes knack Tems finish ..imagination wan wound am"

@_di.m.ma

"Omoor see sun kissed skin damnnnnn oyibo sun really different "

@sheillussions

"Because older women no dey bill them, suddenly all of them like older women. Olofo Goan sit down there baby boy"

@musicisafro

"She should stop this new thing, not for her! Just sing and get off the stage"

@mipawa_autos

"Tems just de break my heart!!"

@official_mayus

"Be like Tems Dey find husband"

@ebekuedike_mmuo_na_apu_apu:

"Not funny at all if it's opposite side it will be classified as abuse why not walk away when he said he is 21???"

@ogbu935:

"This can't happen in Nigeria. She for don use mic plank the guy "

Tems is a two-time Grammy Award winner. Photo: @tems/IG

Tems and Ayra Starr's mums link up

Tems and Ayra Starr have sparked a series of comments after a photo of their mothers surfaced online.

In the picture, Tems' mother and Ayra Starr's mother looked like sisters as they stood side by side, engaged in an important discussion while walking.

The two women looked beautiful in their gowns as they appeared to be abroad, going by the structures in the picture.

