A video has captured Chioma, Davido's wife, attending her husband's concert during his 5ive tour

The mother of two was seen standing and vibing to her husband's music while waving at the camera when it was focused on her

The prices of her dress, wristwatch, and shoes later surfaced online, and many people found it difficult to believe

Fans of singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, have applauded his wife, Chioma, aka Chef Chi, after a video of her attending the singer's concert surfaced online.

The music star had announced his 5ive tour across the USA and Canada, as fans prayed for a successful trip for him and his team.

A picture of the customized bus to be used during the tour also surfaced online, and the branding received praise.

During the tour, in one of the cities, Chef Chi was seen vibing to a song performed by her husband. She waved when she noticed that the camera was focused on her.

Price of Chef Chi's dress surfaces

Shortly after the video went viral, a breakdown of what Chioma wore to the concert also emerged.

She wore a short black dress, sandals with a yellow wristwatch, and a small bag.

According to the post, the woman, who marked her 30th birthday a few months ago, wore an Amiri mini dress priced at $790, equivalent to ₦1,208,700.00.

Chioma was also seen wearing a Richard Mille RM 005 pave diamond wristwatch worth $115,000, equivalent to ₦175,950,000.00.

She completed the look with Renecaovilla satin strass flower wrap-up sandals, priced at $2,040, which is equivalent to ₦3,121,200.00.

See the post and video here:

How fans reacted to Chioma's video, dress

Reactions have trailed the video of Chioma at her husband's tour. Many praised the chef for always keeping it simple and not making noise about it. They called her sweet names and hailed her as a billionaire wife. Here are comments below:

@jennyy_collections shared:

"Nawa Oooo God I no excot any body come dis life oh."

@nwa_aloysius reacted:

"Does she model them and then return them. Capacity ooo."

@onyiii_ commented:

"Money na water, She is screaming luxuary. 175M for one watch."

@christie_augustine8 wrote:

"My biggest queen."

@favou_r5774 stated:

"Well done. I wanted to see the handbag too tho."

@obiomaangel said:

"Classy and sassy Queen Chioma Adeleke. You no fit hate am"

@ronniesbeautyworld shared:

"Iyawo O.B.O keeping it simple and classy always."

Davido appreciates God ahead of birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer had made a post ahead of his birthday expressing his appreciation to God for his life and all the experiences he has had.

In it, he noted that he was happy to be alive, and he looked forward to the big 32 taking place on Friday in grand style.

He also shared what he has passed through and what his fans have been telling him to do about the situation.

