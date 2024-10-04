Portable has said that he has been invited to Diddy's party before during one of his visits to America

In the clip made by the singer, he also claimed that some artists who have four Ferraris in their garage must have met with Diddy

His video generated uproar in the comment section as fans aired their opinion about what Portable said

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has opened up on how he would have met American rapper, Sean Diddy Combs.

Legit.ng had reported that Diddy had been arrested on September 16th in New York, and his arrest was confirmed by a US Attorney.

Portable shares his America experience. Photo credit portablebaeby/@diddy

Source: Instagram

In a video made by the controversial singer, he claimed that he was invited to Diddy's party while he was in America. He added that the American rapper would have “didi him” if he had honoured the invitation.

Portable speaks about artists

In the recording, The Zeh nation boss explained that some artists have four Ferraris in their garage. He claimed that they might have visited Diddy.

According to him, he has been to every country to perform, and he does not know how those artists can afford to buy four such luxury cars at once.

Portable also mentioned that he has been making noise about winning a Grammy Award. He noted that even American rapper, Tupac Shakur, also known as 2Pac, didn't get one.

Here is the video:

Reactions trail Portable's video

Netizens reacted to the video made the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@tobeeoracle:

"The next thing be say we dey expect track title Didy to Diddy."

@darloclothings01:

"Person say diddy go run if he see portable yansh."

@cece_fragrance:

"You wan give sm infection?"

@kellion25:

"Ue have a small nyash opa."

@olardhimeji97:

"Diddy go dey shout I miss your odour."

@to_bee_ss_84:

"Diddy was already on the run before the werey went to the US.'

@oba_823:

"Werey na people like you dem dey invite ? "

@ricktennis101:

"If this guy show up at party . Everybody will look sober."

@dekings352:

"This guy is really going mad like play like play."

@haywhy_xneh:

"You no fit enter Diddy house make hin dog no bite you, you think say na odoqwu bar."

Portable prepares for shrine

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had made a video to show off the things he wanted to use for sacrifice as he prayed for money and grace.

The singer had earlier visited a mosque to pray, and the video went viral as some Muslim clerics prayed for him.

His post sparked series of reactions as fans pleaded the blood of Jesus on themselves after watching Portable's video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng