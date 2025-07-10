Karimot, Mohbad's sister-in-law, has provided insight that unfolded behind the scenes when Sam Larry confronted Mohbad during a music video shoot

A viral video surfaced showing Mohbad in a wheelchair, being pushed by a woman while Sam Larry was seen attempting to physically confront him

Fans, after hearing Karimot's account, expressed support for the late singer, with many siding against those who allegedly mistreated him

Karimot Ogunbayo, the sister-in-law of the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad, has spoken out in response to the viral video showing Mohbad in a wheelchair being pushed by some women.

The video, which also featured Zlatan Ibile, has sparked renewed attention to the ongoing drama surrounding the singer’s final days.

A few days ago, additional videos surfaced online showing Sam Larry confronting Mohbad. In these videos, Sam Larry is seen threatening the singer, allegedly with a cane, while Verydarkman offered a reward for people who could provide more footage from the incident.

In her reaction, Karimot, who had previously been emotional over threats made against her life, revealed some of the shocking events that occurred behind the scenes.

According to her, Sam Larry allegedly came armed with a gun and had intentions to kill Mohbad that day, but Zlatan Ibile stood his ground and refused to leave the scene.

Karimot claimed that Sam Larry, accompanied by others, proceeded to beat Mohbad severely over an undisclosed sum of money that the singer was forced to pay before his death.

Karimot curses Naira Marley in video

In the emotional video, Karimot lashed out at Naira Marley, accusing him of receiving the money Mohbad had paid and of failing to intervene when the singer was being beaten.

She also named several individuals who were present during the incident, including Lifestyle, OG, and Bode, stating that they were all beaten by Sam Larry and fled, leaving Mohbad alone.

Karimot challenged Zlatan Ibile to come forward and deny her account, particularly regarding the gun Sam Larry allegedly brought to the scene. She confirmed that the incident took place on June 25, 2023, and demanded that those responsible for Mohbad’s mistreatment be held accountable.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Karimot's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Karimot's video. Here are comments below:

@adewole_gold commented:

"See nonsense, do explanations your dey swear, truth no need curse."

@mr_philll wrote:

"You’re talking in the nonsense ma."

@amakapearl22 stated:

"May God have mercy I believe this woman on this story because it is obvious samlarry went there to harm the boy and he is there lying on the dead and trying to paint himself good with the help of that manipulating dog."

