VDM has intensified his investigation into the case of Mohbad's tragic death as he interviews another of his associates

Recall that VDM released a video where he interviewed the driver of the Prado who drove Mohbad to the show

According to Spending, a friend of the late Mohbad, he shed light on what transpired that night and explained why he called the nurse

Martins Vincent Otse has shared another video of his interview with one of late Mohbad’s friends, Spending, who was locked up for four months during the tragic situation.

VeryDarkMan (VDM) began his investigation into Mohbad’s case a couple of days ago, after he interviewed Sam Larry, Naira Marley's close associate.

It will be recalled that a viral video speculated that Sam Larry was one of Mohbad's bullies. Since then, VDM has interviewed the driver of the Prado Jeep who drove Mohbad to the event, Prime Boy, and now Spending (Ayobami Sodiq), one of Mohbad's friends.

Video trends as VDM interviews Mohbad's friend Spending. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

According to Spending’s narration, he was there that night, and the injury on Mohbad’s hand was due to his aggression and the punch he gave the window. He noted that by morning, Mohbad’s hand had swollen up, which prompted him to reach out to the nurse.

The message failed to deliver to the nurse, and they had to find an alternative, as Mohbad insisted on not going to the hospital.

Another of Mohbad's friends, DJ Bammy, went to pharmacies, but they said they didn’t do home service. Bammy bought cotton wool and spirit and went to treat Mohbad, and that was the last time he saw him.

VDM interviews another of Mohbad's friends, Spending. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

After getting home, the nurse replied and said she was in Cotonou, schooling, and was unavailable. Meanwhile, he had given her number to Adura, Mohbad’s brother, and DJ Bammy.

The next morning, he was home and received a call from Bammy, who said they were rushing Mohbad to the hospital, and that was the last he heard of the situation. The video has been trending on social media, igniting various reactions online.

VDM, however, asked further if Spending knew anything that could have killed Mohbad, and he said the hand injury could not have taken the promising singer’s life.

Watch the video below:

VDM shares reason he reopened Mohbad's case

VDM is finally opening up about why he suddenly reopened the investigation into the death of late singer Mohbad.

Recall that the former Marlian Music signee tragically died on September 12, 2025, igniting concern and horror online.

In a fresh video, VDM, who has been conducting his private investigations, explained why he took it upon himself to reopen and dig deeper into the case.

Zlatan ignores VDM, splurges millions on Benz

Meanwhile, Zlatan Ibile showcased his brand-new Mercedes-Benz online, and fans have been unable to get over it.

The street act unveiled his sleek ride via his official Snapchat page amid VDM's probe and investigation into Mohbad's death.

The new video has now made the rounds online, giving social media users many things to talk about.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng