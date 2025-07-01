Verydarkman has shared a video showing Sam Larry storming the late Mohbad’s video set, holding a can in his hand

He revealed he would offer N10 million reward to anyone who could provide more footage, helping to ensure that Mohbad gets the justice

The post quickly garnered attention from fans, who expressed excitement and support for Verydarkman’s efforts

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has shared a disturbing video showing Sam Larry disrupting the music video of the late Ileriouwa Imole Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad.

In the caption of his post, the controversial figure offered a N10 million reward to anyone who could provide more footage from the video.

He also pledged N2 million to anyone who could identify the women seen pushing Mohbad and Zlatan Ibile in wheelchairs during the recording.

Verydarkman expressed his intent to conduct his own private investigation into the controversial case, stressing that Mohbad’s story cannot be covered up. He vowed to uncover the truth surrounding the late singer’s death.

VDM shares people's reaction to his move

Addressing the public's reactions to his actions, VDM acknowledged accusations that he was being bribed to keep the truth from coming out. He responded by stating that he wasn't concerned with people’s opinions, as his primary focus was seeking justice for Mohbad.

Verydarkman made it clear that he didn’t need likes or approval from anyone in his pursuit of justice.

This comes after Karimot, Mohbad’s sister-in-law, challenged both Verydarkman and Sam Larry over the singer’s case.

She shared images of Mohbad with visible injuries and a voice note in which he detailed the abuse he endured.

See the video here:

What fans said about VDM's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the activist. Here are comments about it below:

@_skot3y reacted:

"Samlarry hold pankere for hand to@come greet mohbad. Olorun ku suru….. Una go suffer for this life still suffer for heaven."

@danielyoung6 shared:

"VDM remove sentiment. U re being biased."

@theclownyouknow said:

"Some of una just funny like mad see the way he hit that guy from the video, mad he’s claiming something else now, that’s nonsense I don’t know what type of evidence y’all need again."

@sorosokegossip worte:

"Omo, but evidence chock online now. But anyways who ever VDM say."

@portable_zazoozeh commented:

"All of them Dey talk say make they leave the case and move on since Mohbad is not your son or family member, if you nah be Mohbbad papa and mama you go talk say make the no bring the case back."

VDM replies Davido over outburst

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Verydarkman lashed out at Davido for shading him after he complained about their expensive lifestyles.

He sent the music star to the gallows and spat tiger nuts at his face.

Fans were divided after seeing the kind of response the activist gave to the singer, who is also his friend.

Source: Legit.ng