2Baba has announced a new chapter in his musical career, days after his apology video to Natasha Osawaru and his children went viral

The African Queen star, who expressed excitement about the new change, also shared what his fans and supporters should anticipate

The update about 2Baba's musical career and management has also gained the attention of social media users

Nigerian music star Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Baba, on Tuesday, July 8, announced a major new chapter in his career.

2Baba, in a post across his social media pages, unveiled his new management team known as 'A Guy Entertainment,' carefully assembled to reinvent and amplify every facet of his brand.

According to the press release, 2Baba's new management will be focused on not only his musical legacy but also on the limitless potential that lies ahead.

2Baba's management noted that the singer's career, which spanned over twenty years, redefined Afro-pop and inspired countless artists.

The African Queen crooner also expressed his excitement about his new chapter.

As 2Baba himself puts it:

“I’m excited about this new chapter. Change is a necessary part of growth, and I believe this team understands my vision, my legacy, and where we’re headed next. We’re not just celebrating the past, we’re creating more magic.”

"The new management team is made up of seasoned professionals in the music business, branding, digital innovation, and entertainment law. They are all committed to strategic, value-driven decisions that reflect 2BABA’s identity and unmatched standard.

In the coming months, fans and industry partners can expect a powerful rollout of new projects, live experiences, and social impact campaigns that will further define 2BABA’s next era," the statement read in part.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that 2Baba tendered an unreserved apology to his wife, Natasha Osawaru, and his seven children, following the criticism that trailed his comment on Nedu Wazobia's podcast.

The statement released as 2Baba announces new management is below:

Reactions as 2Baba announces new management

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions that trailed 2Baba's update. Read the comments below:

Abraham Ashton Abraham said:

"Na Natasha wrote this letter nothing person go tell me."

Amicus Uchechukwu Grace commented:

"Peace of mind na water. The same group of Men that was hailing him initially are now complaining. Natasha sisterhood is proud of you."

Johnson Nnadozie James said:

"Hypertek nko?"

Onah Chris Obonga wrote:

"Still waiting for that album boss man."

Ken Kelechi said:

"Nice one."

Ben Wallace said:

"As per him no go school abi. If you continue to chop hate like this your belle go day big day go."

2Baba's Natasha gifts mum a new car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported the videos from Natasha Osawaru's mother's birthday celebration.

A viral video showed the moment Natasha's mother was presented with a new car as a birthday gift.

While the clip captured 2Baba among the spectators, the car was reportedly gifted to her by the singer and his wife.

